Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

C-Ville Weekly

A force in her field

Joyce Chopra will be interviewed by Paul Wagner following a screening of Smooth Talk at the Virginia Film Festival on November 4 at Violet Crown Cinema. The filmmaker and author will read from Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond at New Dominion Bookshop on November 11. Image courtesy of the Virginia Film Festival.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Director talks about the making of new Hulu documentary “God Forbid”

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hulu documentary “God Forbid” uncovers the secrets and sexual allegations involving former President of Liberty University–Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife Becki, and a then 20-year-old pool attendant Giancarlos Granda from Miami. It tells of Granda’s experiences as a young man who unknowingly...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

In Plain Sight | A Report Card

Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley has been on the rise over the past couple of months, specifically people who are considered unsheltered. Unsheltered is defined by The Department of Housing and Urban Development as a person who sleeps in a place not meant for human habitation- like outside in a tent, under a bridge or in a car.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke groups working to end homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Continuum of Care is our region’s planning group working to end homelessness. On Here @ Home, Natalie chatted with Anne Marie Green, President of Council of Community Services, about the homeless issue in Roanoke and what’s being done. She also discusses how people become homeless and what the service providers are doing to help people.
ROANOKE, VA
visitstaunton.com

Top Ten Comfort Foods in Staunton

The days are getting shorter, and you don’t need to worry about swimsuit season for months and months. Make up for the fading sunlight and the uncertainty of daily life with the feel-good serotonin you get from eating really good comfort food. Staunton restaurants are serving filling breakfasts, homemade goodness, cheesy delights, warming soup, and much more. While tastes in feel-good food may differ, Staunton has something to comfort every taste.
STAUNTON, VA
crozetgazette.com

Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again

The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Free kids farmer’s market held to combat food insecurity

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Feeding Southwest Virginia held a special event to combat food insecurity in the Roanoke Valley. The non-profit partnered with Food Lion Feeds to host a free kids farmers market. Feeding Southwest Virginia came up with the idea and decided to help the part of the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close

LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley animal shelters still full after adoption events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even after multiple adoption events over the last few weeks, animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are still full. Angels of Assisi is having to turn away animal surrenderings because there is not enough space in the shelter. More families have been giving up their pets...
ROANOKE, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
LYNCHBURG, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA

Community Policy