C-Ville Weekly
A force in her field
Joyce Chopra will be interviewed by Paul Wagner following a screening of Smooth Talk at the Virginia Film Festival on November 4 at Violet Crown Cinema. The filmmaker and author will read from Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond at New Dominion Bookshop on November 11. Image courtesy of the Virginia Film Festival.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
wfxrtv.com
Director talks about the making of new Hulu documentary “God Forbid”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hulu documentary “God Forbid” uncovers the secrets and sexual allegations involving former President of Liberty University–Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife Becki, and a then 20-year-old pool attendant Giancarlos Granda from Miami. It tells of Granda’s experiences as a young man who unknowingly...
WSLS
In Plain Sight | A Report Card
Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley has been on the rise over the past couple of months, specifically people who are considered unsheltered. Unsheltered is defined by The Department of Housing and Urban Development as a person who sleeps in a place not meant for human habitation- like outside in a tent, under a bridge or in a car.
nomadlawyer.org
Charlottesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Charlottesville, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charlottesville Virginia. The city of Charlottesville, is the home to many historic sites and is a great destination for tourists. There are plenty of parks and waterways for outdoor adventures. The city is home to a number of galleries and museums. The Fralin Museum...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke groups working to end homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Continuum of Care is our region’s planning group working to end homelessness. On Here @ Home, Natalie chatted with Anne Marie Green, President of Council of Community Services, about the homeless issue in Roanoke and what’s being done. She also discusses how people become homeless and what the service providers are doing to help people.
visitstaunton.com
Top Ten Comfort Foods in Staunton
The days are getting shorter, and you don’t need to worry about swimsuit season for months and months. Make up for the fading sunlight and the uncertainty of daily life with the feel-good serotonin you get from eating really good comfort food. Staunton restaurants are serving filling breakfasts, homemade goodness, cheesy delights, warming soup, and much more. While tastes in feel-good food may differ, Staunton has something to comfort every taste.
crozetgazette.com
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
wfxrtv.com
Free kids farmer’s market held to combat food insecurity
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Feeding Southwest Virginia held a special event to combat food insecurity in the Roanoke Valley. The non-profit partnered with Food Lion Feeds to host a free kids farmers market. Feeding Southwest Virginia came up with the idea and decided to help the part of the...
WSLS
Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close
LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley animal shelters still full after adoption events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even after multiple adoption events over the last few weeks, animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are still full. Angels of Assisi is having to turn away animal surrenderings because there is not enough space in the shelter. More families have been giving up their pets...
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
WDBJ7.com
Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke & Salem schools given grants for extended-year & year-round school programs
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several schools in Roanoke and Salem have been awarded grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs. The General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program in 2013 in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
WSET
Callaghan Elementary to close Thursday & Friday out of precaution for the flu: District
COVINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A high number of probable flu cases caused one school to close Thursday and Friday. Callaghan Elementary will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a large number of probable flu cases, the district said. The district also said the school began additional deep cleaning...
WDBJ7.com
Salem business owner reacts to $1 million ticket being sold at his store
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday started out as just an ordinary day for Hardikkumar Patel, who owns the Salem Mini Mart on W. Main Street. His colleague then called and let him know that a customer had asked if they’d seen the news. “My colleague, he didn’t know either....
wfirnews.com
Democratic city council candidate Peter Volosin accused of political misconduct
Peter Volosin, a Democratic candidate for Roanoke City Council, is again facing allegations of political misbehavior in the competitive race. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
