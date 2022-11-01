It is very sad to understand and accept that the Affordable Care Act IS NOT what the people believed they would care. It was just one more political fanfare to attract the votes of the poor people. The plan Affordable CRe Plan better known as Obama Care pays almost nothing and has a very high deductible. Even doctors close relatives to public figures ,among others ex AG. Eric Holder's wife, Sharon Malone, were not accepting such plan.
I have had bright health for several years and all I pay out of pocket each month is like $50 all my medications each month is $0 and I am a diabetic my insulin is $10 a month but get back way more than I pay in just got a $5000 insulin pump only thing I had to pay was $400 and all my doctors visits is $0 copay had gallbladder surgery 5 months ago I only paid was $1900 it’s worked great for me
