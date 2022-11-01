Read full article on original website
First child flu death of the season reported in NC; state health officials asking people to get vaccinated
The state of North Carolina has reported its first child influenza death of the season. State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore says North Carolina has seen a rapid early rise in flu cases in recent weeks. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials say five adult flu-associated deaths have...
Applications open for NC farmland preservation grants; officials estimate state will lose a million acres 2040
Grant applications are now open for projects that preserve North Carolina farmland, as the amount of farmable land in the state continues to shrink. A 2020 study from the American Farmland Trust forecasts North Carolina will lose a million acres of farmland by 2040. The state's Agricultural Development and Farmland...
