Dancing With The Stars Week 7 Recap: Who Scared Up The Best Score On Halloween Night?

By Kim Stempel
 5 days ago
Last week on Dancing with the Stars , country singer Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten were sent home when the judges voted to save Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater .
Pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy was the victim of a cruel trick when he was diagnosed with Covid-19. So, while Val has to sit out this dance , Alan will be filling in for him and partnering Bachelorette star Gabby Windey .

Tonight is Halloween, which makes this DWTS episode even more frightfully delightful. The judges are all dressed in their Halloween best. So, grab your fave candy, and let’s get into the recap!

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

American Idol alum Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong performed a tango to “Oogie Boogie’s Song” by Ed Ivory and Ken Page. Judge Len Goodman called the performance “spirited” and said it was her best dance to date. The duo scored 36/40, with her first 9 from Len.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas scored a 50/50 last week and topped the leaderboard. Mark is having low back issues, so pro Pasha Pashkov is stepping in to train with Charli for the Argentine Tango. Pasha was paired with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice until she was eliminated . Mark and Charli danced to “Tanguera” by Fabio Hager Sexteto. Holy hotness! And check out that exorcist back walk thing! Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised Charli but felt that intimacy was lacking. The judges gave the couple 39/40.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Actor Daniel Durant and his partner Britt Stewart danced the Paso Doble to “Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish . Daniel was ill this week, so the duo lost out on some rehearsal time. The couple portrayed gamers in a post-apocalyptic game. Judge Bruno Tonioli said that Daniel only missed a fraction of one step. Len wasn’t thrilled because it lacked the main elements of the Paso Doble. Britt and Daniel scored 34/40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko danced a jazz routine to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” As a bonus, they dressed as creepy dolls.  Carrie Ann called the performance “amazing” and praised Gleb’s choreography. Judge Derek Hough told Shangela that he would be having nightmares about the scary performance. The duo scored 40/40. HalleBoo!

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki landed at the bottom of the leaderboard last week. The duo is dancing the Paso Doble as zombies to “Get Ghost” by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit, and ASAP Ferg. Derek encouraged Vinny to find the texture in the dance. Bruno praised Vinny for not making any errors this week. Koko and Vinny earned 30/40.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvinstev

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev danced the tango as captured aliens to “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin. The star of The D’Amelio Show and Artem started the routine attached by a plastic band. Derek called it their best dance. Carrie Ann complimented Heidi’s precision but disliked the plastic band section at the beginning. Artem and Heidi scored 37/40.

Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten

Gabby is dancing without Val tonight. She danced the Argentine Tango with Alan to “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran. The vampire duo performed a steamy routine. Carrie Ann “was proud” of Gabby. Derek stated that their performance “was fangtastic.” The duo earned 38/40.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson danced a cyborg contemporary number to “Halloween Theme” by District 78. Len called the performance “high-octane,” but he wanted to see a different side of Wayne. Bruno called it “clever” and “superb.” Wayne and Witney received 37/40 from the judges.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Trevor and Emma danced a contemporary routine to “Ghost (Acoustic)” by Justin Bieber . Emma portrayed a ghost who visited her living husband. I loved this emotional performance. Derek praised Trevor’s growth and called the routine “fantastic.” Bruno admitted that he had goosebumps. Trevor and Emma scored 39/40.

The Team Dances

The team dances are back after a two-year hiatus. The team score will be added to each competitor’s individual score. This will be interesting!

Team Wicked

Vinny is the team captain. He chose Shangela , Gabby , Heidi , and Jordin . The team danced to the song “The Witches Are Back” from Hocus Pocus 2 . The routine was fun. Len liked the mix of jive and tango. Carrie Ann enjoyed the personality of the group. Bruno called out Shangela for missing a lift. Team Wicked earned 33/40.

Team Scream

Trevor is the team captain. He picked Daniel , Wayne , and Charli . The group performed to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs “Heads Will Roll.” Derek loved the murder mystery concept and the creativity. He praised Daniel’s performance. Carrie Ann called the performance “amazing.” Team Scream earned 39/40.

The Elimination

Now at the top of the leaderboard is a tie between Trevor and Emma and Charli and Mark . Vinny and Koko are at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Jordin and Brandon and Heidi and Artem are in the bottom two. Carrie Ann saves Heidi and Artem, while Derek picks Jordin and Brandon. Bruno also saves Brandon and Jordin. Len picks Heidi and Artem, and as the head judge, he casts the tie-breaking vote. So, it is the end of Jordin’s DWTS journey.

I would also like to mention that Charli , Selma Blair , and DWTS were all nominated for People’s Choice Awards!

TELL US- DID THE RIGHT COUPLE GO HOME? WHICH HALLOWEEN ROUTINE WAS YOUR FAVORITE?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]

The post Dancing With The Stars Week 7 Recap: Who Scared Up The Best Score On Halloween Night? appeared first on Reality Tea .

