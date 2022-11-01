ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Naomie Olindo Has A New Man, But Don’t Expect To See Him On Southern Charm Anytime Soon

By Justin S
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8SWc_0iuQCgIX00
Naomie Olindo Has A New Man, But Don't Expect To See Him On Southern Charm Anytime Soon

Love is in the air in Charleston, South Carolina! Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo has a new man, and no, it’s not Whitney Sudler-Smith . The news of Naomie’s new beau first came from none other than Craig Conover —because who better to dish on your new man than your ex-boyfriend?

Us Weekly spoke to Craig , and when dishing on Naomie and Whitney’s season 8 hookup , he revealed that there isn’t anything serious brewing between his two castmates because Naomie already has someone outside of the show.

“She’s been dating someone for six months,” the Sewing Down South founder revealed. “She has her own life, and I have mine.”

With the news of a new man floating around, People later caught up with Naomie to get the details. It turns out that her new man is just a regular guy, and she’s trying to keep him as far away as possible from the public eye.

“I think you guys all know, I mean, the train wrecks that have been my previous relationships. I just don’t think it’s good to share with the world,” Naomie explained. “Relationships are hard enough… so sharing it with all these people to have an opinion about it, I just don’t think — I’m just not willing to do that anymore.”

Naomie shared that the two lovebirds have known each other for years—way before she was a Bravolebrity. However, the sparks didn’t start flying until recently.

“We were set up on a blind date nine years ago,” Naomie revealed. “It didn’t work out then, but it was just one date, and now things are different, but I really can’t say anything about it. It’s just a part of my life that I’m gonna keep private now because I’ve kinda got my ass handed to me sharing things before.”

Since Naomie barely feels comfortable revealing the full story about how she met her new boyfriend, it’s probably safe to say that we won’t see this mystery man pop up on Southern Charm anytime soon. Still, the publication asked her about the possibility.

“I don’t think I ever will,” Naomie confirmed when asked about bringing her new guy onto the show. “It’s not just him, it’s in general. I don’t think that I would ever share a relationship on camera again.”

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO SEE NAOMIE IN A RELATIONSHIP AGAIN? DO YOU THINK SHE’S MAKING THE RIGHT DECISION TO KEEP HER NEW RELATIONSHIP AWAY FROM THE CAMERAS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/ Bravo ]

The post Naomie Olindo Has A New Man, But Don’t Expect To See Him On Southern Charm Anytime Soon appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

Taylor Ann Green Apologizes To Shep Rose Over Southern Charm Reunion

BravoCon 2022 gave Southern Charm fans the resolution that wasn’t accessible during the Season 8 reunion. Emotions between Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose were just too raw at the time of filming. But the two exes came face to face recently at BravoCon 2022, and the atmosphere between them was very different. The pair […] The post Taylor Ann Green Apologizes To Shep Rose Over Southern Charm Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
FLORIDA STATE
Reality Tea

James Kennedy Backtracks After He Was Allegedly Overheard At BravoCon Saying The Cast Of Southern Charm Wasn’t Attractive

BravoCon is the gift that keeps on giving, even for those of us who couldn’t spend a small fortune to be in the room. The drama from one overpriced weekend in New York City is enough to last us several more weeks of tabloid news. It will probably all spill into the next seasons of […] The post James Kennedy Backtracks After He Was Allegedly Overheard At BravoCon Saying The Cast Of Southern Charm Wasn’t Attractive appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Heather Gay Reveals Which Southern Charm Man Slid Into Her DMs After BravoCon

BravoCon is the gift that doesn’t stop giving, even to those of us who couldn’t afford to take out a loan to purchase a ticket. It was the mashup of stars we all needed, which naturally led to a few new friendships and romance rumors. It’s not surprising that a single Heather Gay took opportunities […] The post Heather Gay Reveals Which Southern Charm Man Slid Into Her DMs After BravoCon appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Calls Out Kyle Richards On Social Media For Changing Her Face

Camille Grammer has entered the chat. She might be long gone from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but leave it to Ms. Donatacci to throw plenty of shade on about the cast. This time she clapped back at Kyle Richards, who made some disparaging comments about Camille on a recent episode of Watch What Happens […] The post Camille Grammer Calls Out Kyle Richards On Social Media For Changing Her Face appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family

Vicki Gunvalson is known for her poor choice in men. And that was made abundantly clear when the now former Real Housewives of Orange County was dating Brooks Ayers. After Vicki spent multiple seasons on RHOC defending Brooks about everything from his inappropriate behavior to his claims of having cancer, they finally broke up after […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Backtracks After Saying She’s Friends With Kendall Kenner On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Instead of  “owning it,” Lisa Rinna is finding herself in a serious backpedal. After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills villain claimed to be friends with Kendall Jenner, she’s revising that statement. On the infamous cast trip to Aspen, Rinna set off Kathy Hilton by opting to order The Kardashians star’s 818 tequila, instead of […] The post Lisa Rinna Backtracks After Saying She’s Friends With Kendall Kenner On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Says She Talked To Peter Thomas Following Split From Mike Hill

If there’s one thing about Peter Thomas — is that he’s always going to have Cynthia Bailey’s back. He may not have been the most emotional and empathetic guy, but I do feel like he’s always been a ride-or-die for 50 Cynt and that’s one of the things I loved about them as a couple. […] The post Cynthia Bailey Says She Talked To Peter Thomas Following Split From Mike Hill appeared first on Reality Tea.
GEORGIA STATE
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Homes I Would Pick For An Airbnb

Where are my real estate addicts? One thing the Real Housewives franchise gives us is fabulous homes. Sure we love the lavish vacations, enormous baubles, and fancy clothes, but where these people lay their heads at night has always been intriguing. Several of our favorite Housewives are home renters, which brings shame from co-stars or […] The post Real Housewives Homes I Would Pick For An Airbnb appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Mauricio Umansky Says Kyle Richards Is “A Hundred Percent Right” In Feud With Kathy Hilton

Well if you thought things ended poorly between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion… things may have just gotten even more intense. Mauricio Umansky, Kyle’s husband, has come forward telling Us Weekly he’s team Kyle all day. “It was really hard [to watch]. I know a lot […] The post Mauricio Umansky Says Kyle Richards Is “A Hundred Percent Right” In Feud With Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Yolanda Hadid Explained Why She Told Daughter Gigi Hadid To Eat Two Almonds On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Almost 10 years later, Almondgate rages on. Yolanda Hadid was considered controversial on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her stoic persona and quest to improve her health after a Lyme Disease diagnosis divided both cast members and fans. But nothing follows Yolanda around like a comment she made to her now-supermodel daughter, Gigi Hadid. In […] The post Yolanda Hadid Explained Why She Told Daughter Gigi Hadid To Eat Two Almonds On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reality Tea

Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna For “Being So Cruel And So Vindictive” On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills For “Years”

I’m honestly glad that the current season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is coming to an end soon. It’s reached a particular level of nasty this season that is often hard to watch. Honestly, the glimmer of hope within the group has to be Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. They’re exposing Fox Force Five’s […] The post Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna For “Being So Cruel And So Vindictive” On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills For “Years” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Rep Responds To Claims She’s Behind A Fake Twitter Account Used To Attack Kathy Hilton; Says “She’s Far Too Busy”

If you thought the days of social media bots attacking the stars of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were over, think again. Lisa Rinna is now in the hot seat after fan theories have begun to circulate online claiming she is the face behind a Twitter account — @woke_stan — who has a deep […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Rep Responds To Claims She’s Behind A Fake Twitter Account Used To Attack Kathy Hilton; Says “She’s Far Too Busy” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Katie Maloney Shades Raquel Leviss As A “Fan Girl” For Wearing A Tom Tom Sweatshirt On Instagram Live

Vanderpump Rules is in its self-implosion era. The show has changed tenfold since its early seasons when Lisa Vanderpump’s employees actually clocked in at Sur. We’ve seen stars come and go, but the upcoming season is sure to be unlike no other. The category for Season 10 is relationship meltdowns. The breakdown of Lala Kent and […] The post Katie Maloney Shades Raquel Leviss As A “Fan Girl” For Wearing A Tom Tom Sweatshirt On Instagram Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Derek Hough Said It “Breaks My Heart” That Leslie Jordan Never Got To Be On Dancing With The Stars

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is bringing it every week. Judge Derek Hough is keeping an eye on the highest-scoring stars, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, actor and comedian Wayne Brady, and The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey. But he has been pleasantly surprised by singer and American Idol alum Jordin Sparks. “She’s magnetic to watch,” Derek […] The post Derek Hough Said It “Breaks My Heart” That Leslie Jordan Never Got To Be On Dancing With The Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says She Will Not Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills If Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne Do

Kathy Hilton said what she said — and she’s NOT wavering. The drama surrounding the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the past few months has been nothing short of intense. The fighting that took place while they were filming season 12 rolled over to social media and it feels like it’s been an all-out war […] The post Kathy Hilton Says She Will Not Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills If Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne Do appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Amanda Batula Thinks “It’s Comical” That Craig Conover Thinks He And Paige DeSorbo Set An Example For What A Good Relationship Looks Like On “Winter House”

Summer House is an environment for a lot of situations. Mistakes. Debauchery. Nonsensical fights. Skinny dipping. However, it is not exactly the best place to foster a healthy relationship. We all saw Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s road to the altar last year. It’s ok — it’s not The Bachelor. We tune in to watch Lindsay Hubbard get activated and Kyle have meltdowns. It’s part of the charm.
Reality Tea

Bachelor In Paradise Star Sierra Jackson Feels “Disrespected” Watching Michael Allio Pursue Danielle Maltby

If you’ve been watching Bachelor in Paradise, you’re well aware that one of the couples on the beach since day one, Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson, split up because Michael felt there was “something missing” in their relationship. Apparently it was a very convenient development for BIP, as production had RN Danielle Maltby waiting in […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Star Sierra Jackson Feels “Disrespected” Watching Michael Allio Pursue Danielle Maltby appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy