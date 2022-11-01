ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Panther’ Podcast, Hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates, to Debut Before ‘Wakanda Forever’ Opens in Theaters

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vB2Ah_0iuQCbsu00

“Wakanda Forever,” a podcast that dives deep into the making of the blockbuster sequel to “ Black Panther ,” will debut next week.

Ta-Nehisi Coates has narrated the six-episode series, which features interviews with director Ryan Coogler, producer Kevin Feige, star Angela Bassett and incorporates audio narrative storytelling about the comic book mythos. The first episode airs on Nov. 3 in advance of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which opens in theaters on Nov. 11.

The podcast, produced by Proximity Media, Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment, will also honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the original “Black Panther,” died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43. The first film opened in 2018 and became an instant success, launching to $202 million and ultimately grossing $700.4 million domestically and $1.3 billion globally.

The follow-up film, which is expected to be another box office smash, centers on Wakanda’s leaders as they contend with the death of their ruler and fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers. Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke co-star in the film.

The first podcast episode spotlights a conversation between Coates and Coogler, who returned to write and direct the sequel. The two artists and friends reflect on the cultural impact of “Black Panther,” the legacy of Boseman and his inspiration to the cast and crew.

Subsequent episodes will be available weekly in January 2023, tied to the five-year anniversary of the first “Black Panther” film. Guests will include cast and crew, including Bassett and Dominique Thorne; score and soundtrack composer and producer Ludwig Göransson; production designer Hannah Beachler; director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw; co-writer Joe Robert Cole and producers Feige and Nate Moore.

“There is no storyteller I admire more than Ryan Coogler,” said Coates. “Any chance to partner with him, Proximity Media and Marvel, is a worthy one. For that opportunity to be a chronicle of the making of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was simply too good to pass up.”

Coates, who makes his podcast-hosting debut with “Wakanda Forever,” is the best-selling author of “Between the World and Me,” “The Beautiful Struggle,” “We Were Eight Years in Power” and “The Water Dancer.” He has also written “Black Panther” and “Captain America” series for Marvel Comics.

Proximity’s Head of Audio Paola Mardo serves as producer on the podcast, as well as executive producer alongside Proximity’s founders Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian.

“Ever since Ryan, Zinzi, and Sev entrusted Proximity’s Audio division with this project, our goal has been to tell the story of the making of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ with as much heart and authenticity as the film itself,” said Mardo. “With our premiere episode, we’ve accomplished this goal while breaking new ground in the process, thanks to the awesome collaboration between our incredible host Ta-Nehisi Coates, our talented podcast production team, and our collaborators at Marvel and Disney.”

“Wakanda Forever” features story editing by James Kim, audio editing by Cameron Kell and Cedric Wilson, sound design and additional music by Pat Mesiti-Miller. Audio engineering is by Lauryn Newson, and production assistance is from Polina Cherezova.

Variety

