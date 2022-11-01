ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift brining 'Eras' tour to Acrisure Stadium

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHPb7_0iuQCTly00

Get ready Swifties, Taylor Swift if making her way back to Pittsburgh.

The music superstar will play at Acrisure Stadium next June.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!),” Swift said on social media.

Swift will be in Pittsburgh June 17 and will be joined by “girl in red” and “OWENN”.

Presale tickets will be available November 15. General sale: Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

Swift just released “Midnights” and has made history as the first artist in history to claim every spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10.

Swift’s last stop in Pittsburgh was during the Reputation Stadium Tour in August 2018.

