US military uses advanced weaponry to shoot out Halloween candy for children: ‘Super cute or super twisted’

The US Military used advanced weaponry to shoot out Halloween candy for children.

Fort Sill in Oklahoma tweeted a video of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) shooting out candy to a group of children.

“How else would you expect us to give children candy on Halloween? Fire Mission,” the military base wrote on Twitter, with the video showing kids in costumes chasing after the candy.

The rocket systems are lightweight and mobile launchers which are mounted on military vehicles currently used in the war in Ukraine.

The US has been sending HIMARS to the Ukrainians, which has helped them fight back against the Russian invasion which began on 24 February.

The HIMARS were first used by Ukrainian forces in June and has since been deployed against ammunition depots and bridges, among other important targets.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted trick-or-treaters at the White House on Monday as part of the administration’s Halloween celebrations.

Some of the White House visitors had dressed up as Spiderman, a flamingo, a monk, and a zombie founding father at the South Lawn celebration. The first lady wore a wig, wings, and face paint.

It was the first time that the Bidens hosted a Halloween celebration at the White House as they were in Europe during the holiday in 2021.

Social media users largely reacted positively to the post from Fort Sill.

“My child comes back from the neighbour’s door with a frown and pulls a pack of dental floss out of his sack. Furious, I pop smoke and call a candy strike on our position. Sugar close motherf***er,” one account holder jokingly tweeted .

“I’m thinking fellas Crimea beach victory party? I’m a grown-a** man & I’d run after HIMARS candy!” another said .

“Did these mfs just HIMARS candy at children?? Incredible bit,” a third added .

“I usually skip the unit trunk or treat but if they did this I would go,” one Twitter user said .

Kevin Baron, the executive editor at the Defence One outlet, wrote, “I’m not sure if this is super cute or super twisted”.