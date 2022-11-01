ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift: How to get tickets to her 2023 Eras Tour

By Inga Parkel
 5 days ago

Taylor Swift has officially announced her return to live performances with her 2023 “Eras Tour”.

The Midnights artst shared the exciting news from her Instagram on Tuesday (1 November), writing: “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).

“The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can,” she added.

Swift further revealed that she will be joined by various artists including Paramore , Haim , Phoebe Bridgers , Girl in Red , Muna , Beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams, Owenn and Gayle.

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” she concluded.

It’s been four years since the “Anti-Hero” singer was on tour in 2018 for her Reputation Stadium Tour, in support of her sixth studio album, Reputation.

Swift is scheduled to kick off the “Eras Tour” in Glendale, Arizona on 18 March 2023, the same place her 2018 tour began.

Four months later, she will wrap up the US leg of her tour in Los Angeles with two nights on 4 and 5 August at the SoFi Stadium.

Early ticket sales for Capital One cardholders will go on sale on 15 November at 10am local time, followed by public on-sale tickets available on 18 November at 10am local time.

Fans can prepare for ticket purchases by registering on Ticketmaster’s site from now through 9 November.

Swift’s tour announcement follows the release of her latest album Midnights , which has had one of the biggest release weeks on record, making her the first artist in history to achieve 10 singles in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Midnights also became the best-selling record of 2022 .

Read The Independent’s five-star review here.

