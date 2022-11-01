ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul breaks silence on gun crime after shooting of Migos' Takeoff

By Breanna Robinson
 5 days ago

After the death of rapper Takeoff - one-third popular group the Migos - Jake Paul , is urging the youth to step away from guns.

Takeoff, 28, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, rose to prominence in 2013 with members Quavo and Offset after their song "Versace."

He was shot on Tuesday (1 November) following a fight in a Houston bowling alley.

Once police arrived at the scene, Takeoff was pronounced dead, and two other people were injured.

With the unfortunate news, Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer who recently won against UFC champion Anderson Silva, took to his Twitter on Tuesday to express his feelings surrounding gun violence and expressed his condolences.

"Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF," he wrote in one tweet.

In another tweet, he added: "To all the youth…put down the guns and pick up some boxing gloves to settle your differences. Violence is not the answer."

Many fans and fellow celebrities on social media have made tributes to Takeoff following the unfortunate news.

Fellow rapper Ja Rule also believes gun violence is running rampant and wrote: "Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family."

"Do y'all not realize these n***** changed the whole cadence of rap when they came out? rip Takeoff. This man has been staying out the way, keeping it minimal, and minding his own buisiness since the beginning. If that's not enough to be left alone, then idk," UglyGod tweeted.

Others also reminisced on the time Takeoff, and the rest of the Migos were on an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, where the group sang Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."

One added: "Damn :( I'm actually so upset about the takeoff news… had to share this iconic vid of the group."

Hours before Takeoff was murdered, Quavo shared footage of himself heading to a birthday party and promoted their single "Messy."

Offset shared footage of Halloween with his children and a promotional flyer for his performances.

Both Offset and Quavo haven't publicly spoken out about Takeoff's death yet.

