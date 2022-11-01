Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Dead After “Drowning In Pool,” Domestic Workers Questioned

Afrobeat star Davido and partner Chioma Rowland suffered a great loss Monday night, as the couple’s 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, reportedly drown in their family swimming pool at his home in the Banana Island area of Lagos State in Nigeria, The Daily Mail reports.

The child was reportedly under water “for a long time” before being rushed to the hospital. He was announced dead on arrival.

“It is true, the child is dead,” confirmed Lagos State Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundey to The Daily Post , adding that domestic workers will be questioned about the incident, which could possibly lead to an arrest.

“Domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet,” he explained. “If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest.”

Just last week, Davido, real name David Adeleke, took to Instagram to wish his son a happy third birthday.

“I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible,” the 29-year-old musician captioned the birthday tribute. “You will grow to be greater than Me , Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke !!! #BIG3 ???????”

The sad news comes just days before the 29-year-old artist is set to release his first collaboration with PUMA, and weeks ahead of his Are We African Yet? Festival on Nov. 18.