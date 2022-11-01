Angelo Cataldi takes exception to Jon Heyman's 'booing Santa Claus' reference

Can we stop with the Santa Claus-snowball-Philadelphia narrative?

Jon Heyman wrote a column this week stating that the Houston Astros—a franchise that was historically sanctioned for a 2017 cheating scandal and still consists of many of the same players—do not deserve to be booed viciously, the way they will be in Philadelphia this week during the World Series.

"Even in New York, where we are much more reasonable, we overdo it for the Astros. And don’t forget, this is the city that booed Santa Claus," Heyman wrote for the New York Post .

"That was 50 years ago, Jon. We need the country to let go of that," Cataldi told Heyman on Tuesday during a 94WIP Morning Show interview. "Jon could you pass the word? That should be let go before the cheating [with the Astros]."

"Well, I do think that the Philly fans, the reputation—and the Yankee fans as well," Heyman said. "Philly fans are tough, Yankee fans are tough, and as I wrote in the Yankee column they're overdoing it with the booing of [Jose] Altuve. And I'm just a little concerned of what's going to happen here with Altuve and company. I think it's fair to say that Philly fans are tough, but that was the most famous thing to cite, so I mentioned it. I'm sure there has been something more recent, I don't know what happened yesterday with the bus. I know there was broken glass. The Astros didn't seem to be upset about it."

