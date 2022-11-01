ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: LSU security wasn’t about to let the goalposts suffer a Tennessee-like fate

A security guard made sure that LSU Tigers fans didn’t steal the goalposts after the team’s win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers. As Tennessee fans celebrated on the field, they ripped the goalposts out of Neyland Stadium, walked down the street before throwing them into the Tennessee River.
