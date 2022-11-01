Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Polls punish Crimson Tide after LSU loss
After the overtime loss to LSU, Alabama Football dropped in the traditional polls. It is tempting to suggest the Crimson Tide is unfairly punished in the polls, given it has two SEC, road losses by a total of four points – one coming in overtime and the other on the last play of a game.
LSU radio call of game-winning two-point conversion to beat Alabama is incredible
LSU radio broadcaster Chris Blair’s call of the game-winning two-point conversion against Alabama is one to have Death Valley rocking into the night. Mason Taylor, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, helped LSU score a massive upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide as a freshman. Taylor...
College Football Playoff: 3 teams helped the most by Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson losses
A handful of teams benefit in the College Football Playoff picture with Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson all losing on the road in Week 10. With Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson all suffering road losses in Week 10, those defeats really help a few teams in particular when it comes to the overall College Football Playoff picture.
LSU gets hosed by obscure rule that nullifies fumble recovery vs Alabama
LSU football fans are furious after referees overturned an Alabama fumble because of rule about an out-of-bounds player touching the ball. LSU is fighting an uphill battle to get into the SEC title game after a rough start to the 2022 season. A win over Alabama would go a long way to get them to their ultimate goal.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama’s loss to LSU
Here is what Nick Saban had to say after his Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the LSU Tigers. And with a second loss on the season, Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide have pretty much been eliminated from any serious College Football Playoff conversations. It was a bold move by...
Look: LSU security wasn’t about to let the goalposts suffer a Tennessee-like fate
A security guard made sure that LSU Tigers fans didn’t steal the goalposts after the team’s win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers. As Tennessee fans celebrated on the field, they ripped the goalposts out of Neyland Stadium, walked down the street before throwing them into the Tennessee River.
