Trailer, snowmobiles stolen from Clinton County storage facility

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen trailer that contained two snowmobiles.











The trailer was taken from a storage facility on Grand River Highway.

Still frames from security footage show a blue pickup truck driving off with the trailer, which held a 2008 and a 2011 Ski-Doo snowmobile.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on its Facebook page , and is requesting assistance from the public.

