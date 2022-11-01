Trailer, snowmobiles stolen from Clinton County storage facility
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen trailer that contained two snowmobiles.
The trailer was taken from a storage facility on Grand River Highway.
Still frames from security footage show a blue pickup truck driving off with the trailer, which held a 2008 and a 2011 Ski-Doo snowmobile.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on its Facebook page, and is requesting assistance from the public.
