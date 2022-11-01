ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin

By Caleb Wethington
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn’t happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires.

The Texas Lottery reports there were two $1 million winning Powerball tickets from Monday night’s drawing sold in Central and Southeast Texas, “There were TWO $1 MILLION winning tickets for last night’s #Powerball drawing. Winning tickets were sold in #Houston and #CedarPark ! #TexasLottery #Texas .”

These two tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball to notch the seven-figure wins. The winning numbers for the Halloween drawing were 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59 with the Powerball 13.

The first of the two winning tickets was sold at Reserve by Camco on Cluck Creek Trail in the city of Cedar Park, the second was sold at Annie Stop N Shop on Airline Drive in the city of Houston; the Cedar Park ticket was a Quick Pick while the Houston ticket wasn’t.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday, November 2 with a jackpot of $1.2 billion which has a cash value of $596.7 million.

