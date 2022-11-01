Read full article on original website
Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County
A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
Historic White Pigeon building ‘worth saving,’ won’t be demolished
The St. Joseph County village of White Pigeon won't have to worry about a key building in its main street being torn down for now.
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart County
One man is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County. Police were called out to County Road 4, just north of the city limits of Middlebury. According to officials, 24-year-old Andrew Hurtekant was heading west on County Road 4 when he ran off the road, hit a tree and rolled his vehicle.
High winds wreak havoc, power outages throughout the area
A storm brought crazy winds and caused widespread power outages and damage across our area. Indiana-Michigan Power says many of its crews are coming directly to South Bend as more than 24-thousand of its customers are without power, as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The wind advisory was lifted just hours...
Thousands remain without power after strong winds Saturday
Thousands are still without power Sunday morning after winds over 50 miles per hour impacted Michiana on Saturday. Indiana-Michigan Power says the incessant winds even overnight caused issues in restoration efforts. The power company has called in hundreds of their own employees, plus 450 assistance crews from out of state...
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a stolen 1986 Ford F-250 pickup truck on South 3rd Street, near Ontario Road.
Update: Man hurt after police chase, vehicle in river
A stunning conclusion to a police chase out of Berrien County, ended with a truck in the St. Joseph river. Pictured below, the waterlogged truck getting pulled up the riverbank:. It all started when police tried to pull over a stolen Ford F-250 in Niles Township. Then around 5 p.m.,...
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
Marijuana in Niles Township in voter's hands
NILES TWP, Mich. (WSBT) — In just 4 days, Niles Township voters could reverse a vote by board trustees. Those trustees unanimously voted in 2019 to block recreational marijuana businesses, and now this choice is on the ballot for this year. A petition is what triggered the decision to...
58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago could be done by 2026
What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley back in the 90s, is close to finally becoming a reality.
Update: LaPorte building collapse investigation
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — LaPorte officials say structural deficiencies are to blame for a building collapse last week. It happened Thursday in what used to be the old Lows Clothing store. No one was inside at the time, and stores next door were not damaged. LaPorte's mayor tells WSBT...
Deputies: Body of Kzoo man found in field near South Haven
Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near South Haven.
Franciscan Health closing Hammond hospital and ER, mayor outraged
The mayor of Hammond said Franciscan Health's decision to close their inpatient services and emergency department in the city leaves residents without adequate care.
Middlebury man, 24, killed in crash on County Road 4
A Middlebury man was killed in a crash on County Road 4. The collision happened around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, near State Road 13 when Andrew Hurtekant, 24, ran off the road, struck a tree and rolled the Jeep Wrangler he was driving. Hurtekant was ejected from the...
2022 Veterans Day events
A number of events are being held across Michiana to honor veterans. Bristol - American Legion Post 143 will host a Veterans Day dinner on November 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the post Veterans get a free meal with proof of service. Community members can enjoy a meal for $10. [more info]
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
Driver in State Road 120 crash dead
A driver involved in a crash on October 25th on State Road 120 has died. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says 80 years old Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle rolled and struck a third. Hersey was...
Data: CPD took about half an hour to arrive after woman was surrounded by motorcycles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first brought you this story last Wednesday - a woman trying to drive home was surrounded by a group of people on motorcycles and ATVs on the Near North Side.Then, shots were fired at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.Witnesses questioned how long it took police to arrive at the scene, so we looked into it.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, Chicago Police told us the day we first reported on this story that it took officers six minutes to arrive at the scene. But we put in a Freedom of Information Act request,...
