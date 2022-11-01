Read full article on original website
Krop magnet HS theater teacher accused of bullying, racism over canceled school trip
MIAMI -- A group of outraged seniors at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School say they are being discriminated against and are blaming their new theater teacher of bullying. "We've been bullied for months now," senior student Jayden Jones said. "And it won't end.""This is our future in her hands, and she's just playing with it," senior Joshua Harper said. "It's not cool or funny."The school has a magnet program for the arts, and students told CBS 4 Thursday that they got a new theater teacher this year. The high school seniors have been looking forward to attending...
Effingham Radio
September 2022 Kids Have Talent Award Awarded to St Anthony Student
The Sept 2022 Kids Have Talent Award was presented by sponsor Chris Tingley of Tingley Insurance to Aiden Lauritzen of St Anthony School. Aiden excelled with high honors in the class room while a member of the school’s baseball team. Tingley Insurance encourages all area students to strive for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Reach and Teach at Saraland High School
The following information was provided by Reach and Teach:. REAL STUDENTS GAINING REAL EXPERIENCE THROUGH CONCERT PROMOTION. Saraland High School Students to host The Velcro Pygmies. Most everyone would agree students deserve the opportunity to meet their full potential. However, this is where traditional education drastically fails the majority of...
How to bust the 'big lie' around college applications
Choosing where to go to college is not an easy decision, often because it feels so important. Kids are told that where they go after high school will define how the rest of their life turns out. But writer Kelly Corrigan says that's the big lie society must stop telling.
Central School plans to field its first football team in 2023-24 school year
Because Central School is preparing to kick off a new high school football program. Santa Rosa School District Public Information and Family and Community Outreach Officer Tonya Shepherd told the News Journal that a junior varsity team will start up for the 2023-24 school year. The JV team will be...
