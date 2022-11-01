Marc’s owner drops plan to open new restaurant in former Carrie Cerino’s in North Royalton

Read full article on original website
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings opens new Seven Hills location: Photos
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- A popular mainstay of malls for decades, Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is expanding into different communities. This includes a brand-new Seven Hills location, which opens its doors today (Nov. 3) at 7475 Broadview Road.
Solve speeding on the West Shoreway by raising the speed limit - then enforcing it
Regarding the Oct. 24 letter on West Shoreway speeding (”West Shoreway 35-mph limit isn’t enforced, so why have it?”), I agree that the speed limit is unenforced, but that limit of 35 mph seems too slow. I say, make it 45 mph, and actually enforce it. Tom...
cleveland19.com
Speeding truck plows into house on East 142nd Street, bringing down its porch, owner unhappy with city
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the night of October 13th a speeding truck, reportedly being driven by a drunk driver, plowed into the home of William Strozier, who has lived there most of his life. The Cleveland fire department came to check things out right after it happened. An officer...
Berea approves multi-dentist office building at city gateway
BEREA, Ohio -- A former veterinary clinic will be demolished as part of a plan to bring a 4,577-square-foot, multi-dentist office to the corner of West Bagley and Lewis roads in Berea. The visually engaging facility, slated for 1467 and 1497 W. Bagley Road in a Commercial Center (CC) zoning...
Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
Drunk driving suspect said he only had 2 glasses of wine: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. North Olmsted police officers at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 responded to Lorain Road near Dover Center Road regarding a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers stopped the Honda SUV on Whitehorn Avenue. An officer had observed the vehicle driving in...
Renovations continue on the original Avon Branch Library building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s been two months since the new 16,000-square-foot addition of the Avon Branch Library opened to the public, 37485 Harvest Drive. Since then, renovations continue to the original portion of the library building (constructed in 1994) and the construction crew provided an update this week on the process. The...
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
Man punches woman in road-rage assault; Oberlin women fight in the street: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Assault: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 37, stepped out of his car, walked to the vehicle in front of him and punched the driver, a 44-year-old Cleveland woman, at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
Three boys, one with a gun, rob 13-year-old of his ski mask: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Chelton Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Late night mowing lands neighbor in trouble: Avon Lake police blotter
A resident reported a noise complaint on October 27 at 9:05 pm. Upon arrival, the neighbor was observed mowing his lawn. The man was not cooperative and failed to comply with simple orders. As a result, he was cited for disturbing the peace. OVI: Jaycox Road. On October 20 around...
Resident reports yelling coming from neighbor’s house: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 2:10 p.m. Oct. 23, a resident reported yelling coming from his neighbor’s home. Officers later learned that new residents had moved in with their respective dogs, which were not getting along. The yelling occurred when the dogs got into an altercation. No people or dogs were injured. Misunderstanding:...
Yes, White Castle beer exists: 10 beers to consider sipping in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Our review of beers this month covers a variety of styles from breweries across the country, from Maine to Maryland and beyond. Our monthly review covers beers from multiple states and Canada. As usual, the beers should be available on local store shelves. Our photos show what the beers look like, and we list our favorites at the end.
Accused identity thief gets a true bill of her own from grand jury: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Identity theft, passing bad checks: Shaker Boulevard. A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted a Cleveland woman, 34, on Nov. 3 in connection with a series of bank accounts opened and at least two bogus checks cashed under the assumed identity of a Pepper Pike woman. In addition to putting the...
Is Cleveland’s original site for a new police headquarters back on the table?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four years after Cleveland backed out of a bid to move its police headquarters to the old Plain Dealer building, Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking proposals for a site virtually identical to it. In a formal request for proposals issued Oct. 31, the city announced it is...
Hot Chicken Takeover Closes Underperforming Strongsville Location
Opened during the pandemic, the restaurant struggled to gain a footing
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Lorain Co. Habitat for Humanity under new management after News 5 investigation
After News 5 Investigation into allegations of money misuse, the former Lorain County Habitat for Humanity closed. Now, the doors to its store are open again under new management.
