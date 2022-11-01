ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Pretty Reckless, Suzi Quatro, Phoenix and the Roots’ guitarist top this week’s new music releases

By Gary Graff, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame puts on marathon showcase of big stars, surprise guests

LOS ANGELES – During his poignant Rock & Roll Hall of Fame speech, 2022 inductee Lionel Richie proclaimed, “rock and roll is not a color. It’s a feeling and a vibe.”. Whether or not you believe a pop star like Lionel Richie, a country artist like Dolly Parton or a rapper like Eminem belongs in the Rock Hall, Richie had one of the more diverse ceremonies in recent memory to back up his words.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 ceremony recap: Top performances, photos & more

LOS ANGELES – For the first time since 2013, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony returns to L.A. And it does so with a level of star power worthy of Hollywood. The annual event kicked off at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST at the Microsoft Theater. Most people won’t be able to see the show until it airs on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 19. However, cleveland.com has you covered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy