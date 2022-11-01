ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SHS Athletics Adds Lady Bronc Wrestling / Football Playoff Semi Finals set for Friday / State Swimming and State Volleyball Open Thursday

LADY BRONC WRESTLING – Sheridan high school will have Lady Bronc wrestling for the first time this coming season, the school district #2 school board approved the new program at a meeting last week and high school Activities Director Casey Garnhart says it will be another great program for students at Sheridan high school.
SHERIDAN, WY
volleyballmag.com

Adding volleyball “a no-brainer” for Suxho, IMG Academy

A chance encounter with a hall-of-fame tennis player put former USA Volleyball setter Donald Suxho at the helm of what promises to be one of the world’s premier volleyball academies. In July, IMG Academy hired the two-time Olympian to oversee its new girls volleyball program. IMG Academy, a private...
BRADENTON, FL

