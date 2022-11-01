Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mattress Mack’s savage 6-word tweet after Astros clinch $75 million bet payout with World Series win
The Houston Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, and so that means a massive payout for superfan Mattress Mack. For those not in the know, Mattress Mack placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series. He initially made a $3 million bet at Caesars for Houston to win at 10-to-1 odds. However, he has since made several other bets on bookies to get the biggest payout in sports gambling history.
VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top
Superfan Mattress Mack has placed a total of $10 million of bets for the Houston Astros to win the World Series, so imagine his excitement after the team took the lead via a Yordan Alvarez homer in the closeout Game 6 on Saturday. At the bottom of the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies ahead […] The post VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves acquire OF Sam Hilliard from Rockies
The Colorado Rockies traded outfielder Sam Hilliard to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in exchange for minor league right-hander Dylan
Astros’ Justin Verlander’s shameful piece of history after Kyle Schwarber hammers him in Game 5
Justin Verlander will go down as one of the greatest pitchers to ever play in history, but if you isolate his World Series numbers, it’s going to be hard to justify that claim. Verlander has been known to struggle on the grandest stage of baseball, and it appears that the bright lights of the World […] The post Astros’ Justin Verlander’s shameful piece of history after Kyle Schwarber hammers him in Game 5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘So this is what it feels like?’ Dusty Baker in state of disbelief after finally winning World Series with Astros
Dusty Baker, as well-respected of a manager as he is, could never escape the specter of the 2002 World Series that escaped his San Francisco Giants. Last season’s World Series loss did little to quiet down the narrative that the 73-year-old manager just isn’t the guy to get a team over the hump. But after […] The post ‘So this is what it feels like?’ Dusty Baker in state of disbelief after finally winning World Series with Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 most valuable Astros in 2022 World Series, ranked
The Houston Astros just capped off another dominant season with a World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros dominated their way through the 2022 MLB Playoffs before facing some adversity against the Phillies, only to overcome it to win it all for the second time in six seasons. The Phillies took Game 3 […] The post 3 most valuable Astros in 2022 World Series, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see
Dusty Baker finally vanquished his World Series curse as a manager, and so what better way to celebrate it than a champagne with the rest of the Houston Astros? The Astros made sure their manager gets to enjoy the epic victory. Right after their 4-1 win in Game 6 to seal the World Series title […] The post Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat
The Houston Astros are World Series champions once again. After taking down the plucky Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Astros secured their second championship in six years, avenged their losses in the fall classic from 2019 and 2021 and got Dusty Baker his first taste of a championship as a manager. Jose Altuve, Justin […] The post Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agents Cubs must target after missing 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Chicago Cubs last won the World Series in 2016 with a star-studded bunch that beat the Cleveland Indians in seven games. Unfortunately, the core of that squad is no more, with guys such as Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Kyle Schwarber all elsewhere. Willson Contreras might also follow them out the door […] The post 3 best free agents Cubs must target after missing 2022 MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeremy Pena’s World Series MVP win notches feat MLB has never seen before
Jeremy Pena just capped off the dream rookie season for the Houston Astros not just with a World Series title, but the MVP trophy from the Fall Classic as well. The win makes Pena the first position player to ever win the World Series MVP award in his rookie season. A freshman has won the […] The post Jeremy Pena’s World Series MVP win notches feat MLB has never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros manager Dusty Baker resets MLB history after career-defining World Series win
After last year’s World Series heartbreak, Dusty Baker wouldn’t let his Houston Astros suffer the same pain. Sure enough, they got the job done this 2022 and the veteran manager made history in the process. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 behind a big homer from Yordan Alvarez at the bottom […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker resets MLB history after career-defining World Series win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Martin Maldonado powered through World Series with broken hand
Catcher Martin Madonado was the first Houston Astros player to get on base in the sixth inning of their World Series-clinching Game 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies. His hit-by-pitch allowed Jose Altuve on base, which led to Jeremy Pena bringing him to third on a single up the middle, which led to Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulling the plug on Zack Wheeler perhaps a bit too early, which led to this moment:
Brian Cashman reveals Hal Steinbrenner’s wishes for his future as Yankees GM
New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman does not currently have a contract with the team. However, according to Cashman, he is likely to return. Cashman stated that Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees want him back, and added that he would like to stay, per Jack Curry. Cashman has faced some...
Jeremy Pena receives legendary comparison from Astros’ Dusty Baker amid magical World Series performance
Jeremy Pena is making his mark in the World Series. The Houston Astros’ rookie has not displayed any sign of fear on baseball’s biggest stage. His impressive play earned him a legendary comparison from Dusty Baker, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “What he’s done this year was...
