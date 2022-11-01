Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Veteran's Day Parade Returns to State State
The annual Veteran's Day Parade returned to State Street on Saturday morning. People lined the streets to pay tribute to local veterans. The parade started at 9:30 a.m. at 26th and State near the Veteran's Memorial Stadium and traveled up State Street to Erie's Veteran's Affairs Medical Center. The parade...
erienewsnow.com
2,500 Coats Will be Passed Out at the Veterans Day Parade this Saturday
Bookwell Travel, Ocean State Job Lot, Erie Sports Center, the Veteran's Miracle Center, and Electronic Merchant Systems will be donating 2,500 winter jackets to veterans and active military members on Saturday. The coats will be given out after the annual Veteran's Parade around 10:15 a.m. The parade gets underway at...
erienewsnow.com
Benefit Dinner Held for Paralyzed Teenager
After an ATV accident in late July, Grady Bonnett lost the use of his legs, but his family and community are hoping a fundraiser will help him heal. The Bonnett family is looking into an experimental surgery that may give their son the use of this legs back. The Bonnetts'...
erienewsnow.com
Restaurants, Grocery Stores Brace for Inflation Prices this Thanksgiving
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – As prices continue to rise, local restaurants and grocery stores brace for a rocky Thanksgiving season, due to record-high inflation. According to Wells Fargo, the average price of a Thanksgiving dinner could go up by 14.9%, and the price of turkey could rise by 23%.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Downtown Partnership Announces Winter Season Events
Erie Downtown Partnership held a press conference on Friday to discuss the upcoming Downtown winter events. On Thursday, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced on Erie News Now First at 4, a popup ice skating rink is coming to Perry Square Saturday, November 26th. The ice skating rink will remain open...
erienewsnow.com
St. Boniface Church Hosts Fall Festival
People took advantage of the fall like weather on Sunday and enjoyed a fall festival at St. Boniface Church in Wattsburg along Route 8. People could enjoy a traditional pork and sauerkraut dinner, live music, raffles and fellowship all afternoon long. In honor of Veteran's Day, they also have a...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Looking for Man who Used Pistol to Threaten Girl in Horse and Buggy in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to track down the suspect who used a pistol to threaten a juvenile on a horse and buggy Thursday. It happened in the 20500 block of Fish Flats Rd. near Whitney Rd. in Rome Township around 1:44 p.m. A truck was following the...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Department Receives Funding for New Fleet of Motorcycles
The Erie Police Department will be able to add five new motorcycles to its fleet thanks to $100,000 in new funding. The funding will support needed upgrades to the current fleet of motorcycles. Additionally, the new motorcycles will have advanced safety features, like upgraded ABS braking systems to help keep the Erie Police Department safe.
erienewsnow.com
LECOM Opens New School of Podiatric Medicine
The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) has announced a new School of Podiatric Medicine. It'll be the 11th in the country. The four-year program will be located on their main campus in Erie. And offer a unique curricular collaboration with LECOM's College of Medicine. Podiatrists are key healthcare team members in helping remain active and healthy.
Comments / 0