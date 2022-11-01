ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Schumer insists Democrats have path to keep Senate majority

Washington — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted Thursday that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate, propelled by strong voter turnout to buck a wave of Republican enthusiasm for gaining control of Congress in the midterm elections. The Democratic leader told The Associated Press he’s confident Democrats will be...
GEORGIA STATE
Editorial cartoons for Nov. 6, 2022: Paul Pelosi attack, midterm elections, Twitter’s new owner

Political violence was again in the news as an intruder apparently motivated by anger at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi. Paul Pelosi managed to call 911; police arrived to find him and David DePape fighting for control of a hammer. They witnessed DePape hitting Pelosi over the head with the hammer, fracturing his skull.
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery...
BERKELEY, CA
Syracuse, NY
