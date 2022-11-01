Read full article on original website
Schumer insists Democrats have path to keep Senate majority
Washington — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted Thursday that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate, propelled by strong voter turnout to buck a wave of Republican enthusiasm for gaining control of Congress in the midterm elections. The Democratic leader told The Associated Press he’s confident Democrats will be...
Manhattan judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company
New York — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor “to ensure there is no further fraud” at former President Donald Trump’s company, restricting its ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered an...
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
New York — Donald Trump’s inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was acquitted of all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. The jury in Brooklyn...
Editorial cartoons for Nov. 6, 2022: Paul Pelosi attack, midterm elections, Twitter’s new owner
Political violence was again in the news as an intruder apparently motivated by anger at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi. Paul Pelosi managed to call 911; police arrived to find him and David DePape fighting for control of a hammer. They witnessed DePape hitting Pelosi over the head with the hammer, fracturing his skull.
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery...
