Actor, former New Haven mayor sit down with News 8

(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community.

She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services.

News 8 sat down with former New Haven mayor, Toni Harp, who’s also the president of the New Haven Chapter of the Links.

Plus, actor Michael “Jai” White is in the studio.

Together these two monumental figures will celebrate Harp’s success, plus, they’ll be hosting an annual fundraiser this Saturday at the Omni New Haven Hotel on Temple Street.

