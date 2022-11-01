Read full article on original website
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
3 adults face charges for endangering welfare of 2 young boys in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Three adults are facing more than a dozen felony charges in total after court documents show they endangered the welfare of two boys. Police say it happened at a home along Gardenia Drive in Penn Hills. Neighbors told Channel 11 it’s typically a quiet neighborhood,...
Without Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising laws
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's another wrinkle in the ongoing labor dispute between the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and striking workers at the paper.According to Scott Township Manager Denise Fitzgerald, for years the P-G has been the only newspaper in circulation there and the only place where the township has been able to post their legal advertisements under the first class township code."It specifically states in there that you have to advertise in a newspaper in general circulation," said Fitzgerald.With workers on strike and no paper being printed, business matters in the township that need to be advertised, which is basically everything, have been...
Voters at western Pa. Trump rally now say they embrace Oz
LATROBE — The last time former President Donald Trump came to Westmoreland County on a rainy day in May, many Republican voters indicated they were skeptical and outright suspicious of Dr. Mehmet Oz. Now? Well, if a survey of a few of the hundreds streaming in for Saturday’s Trump...
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds rally in Bethel Park, joined by Ben Carson
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Governor Doug Mastriano held a rally in Bethel Park on Wednesday. Mastriano was joined by former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. The pair spoke to supporters at the Crowne Plaza Suites in Bethel Park. Mastriano criticized opponent Josh Shapiro for rising...
Driver goes over embankment after swerving to miss deer in Washington County
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver swerved to miss a deer and ended up going over an embankment in South Franklin Township, Washington County. The crash happened early Friday morning on Park Avenue. Washington County 911 dispatchers said the driver became trapped in the vehicle and crews had...
State police slap Reserve Township auto salvage yard with multiple charges
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County salvage yard is facing more than 800 summary offenses and dozens of misdemeanor charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Vehicle Fraud Investigators conducted a routine audit at Rusty Hook Auto Salvage LLC in Reserve Township in September. There, investigators say they found...
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
1 person dead after shooting at Rostraver Township shopping plaza
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — One person is dead after a shooting near a shopping plaza in Westmoreland County. Westmoreland County dispatchers say police and medics were called to 203 Sara Way in Rostraver Township at around 7:20 p.m. Police say they are looking for a suspect but they do not...
Pennsylvania House candidate says he was assaulted outside his Fayette County home
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local man running for office was attacked outside his own home earlier this week. ”I mean, I was unconscious. I don’t know how long I was unconscious,” Richard Ringer said. Ringer is left with visible bruises on his face and cuts...
Butler School District involving local authorities with behavior problems at high school
BUTLER COUNTY — Butler Senior High school leaders are getting several law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office involved to solve problems within the district. Brian White, the district’s superintendent sent a letter to families saying they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior issues...
Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
House catches fire in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Washington County overnight. 911 dispatchers confirmed a house fire in the 100 block of Gibson Avenue in Washington. The call came in after 1:30 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 2:30 a.m. No word yet on the extent...
Group seeks to cut funding to Norwin Public Library; director said the move could be catastrophic
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — There is a group seeking to cut funding to the public library in the Norwin School District. If this measure passes, taxpayer funding for the library would be cut by 85%. Supporters of the referendum say it's a long time coming, but library officials said it would create a dire situation.
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
On Friday, state and local authorities released new details about what led to Thursday's multi-county, high-speed chase that ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, of Johnstown. Johnstown Police say Thursday's chase began when...
Decades-old church covered in blight cleared in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Blight is defined as something that damages or spoils something. “It was overgrown, it was poison ivy everywhere. People would chuck beer cans into it,” said Taylor Ball who lives in West Aliquippa. Ball is talking about the structure right outside her window — a...
Mayor Gainey, police express frustration with judicial system in news conference
PITTSBURGH — At a news conference to announce the arrests of two suspects in a triple murder on the North Side, Mayor Ed Gainey and police expressed frustration with the judicial system. “I’m not going to sit here and point fingers. I haven’t done it in the past because...
Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
Airman found dead in his home in Wilkins Township
An Airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing was found dead at his home Saturday morning. The body was discovered around 8 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Greensburg Pike in Wilkins Twp. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 30-year-old Aaron Holness. The...
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed Friday in a crash along Route 22 near Hannastown Road in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. The assistant fire chief tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 it appears the driver of an SUV appears to have pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, and the two collided. The...
