Fayette County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Without Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising laws

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's another wrinkle in the ongoing labor dispute between the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and striking workers at the paper.According to Scott Township Manager Denise Fitzgerald, for years the P-G has been the only newspaper in circulation there and the only place where the township has been able to post their legal advertisements under the first class township code."It specifically states in there that you have to advertise in a newspaper in general circulation," said Fitzgerald.With workers on strike and no paper being printed, business matters in the township that need to be advertised, which is basically everything, have been...
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities

This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

House catches fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Washington County overnight. 911 dispatchers confirmed a house fire in the 100 block of Gibson Avenue in Washington. The call came in after 1:30 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 2:30 a.m. No word yet on the extent...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Airman found dead in his home in Wilkins Township

An Airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing was found dead at his home Saturday morning. The body was discovered around 8 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Greensburg Pike in Wilkins Twp. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 30-year-old Aaron Holness. The...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

