Cathedral City murder investigation underway after police say man was found dead in bed with obvious signs of trauma

Cathedral City Police were investigating a suspicious death as a murder Monday night and said they had taken a suspect into custody for the alleged crime.

Officers were called to the Cathedral Town Villas Apartments at 10:24 p.m., according to a statement from the department.

Firefighters were already on the scene for a medical aid call at the location.

A statement says a man was found dead in a bed with obvious signs of trauma to his head and neck areas.

Police officers secured the scene until detectives arrived and began their investigation.

A suspect was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail on murder charges.

Police did not immediately release the names of the man killed or the suspect arrested in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to call Police Detectives at (760) 202-2488 or the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at cathedralcitypolice.com ; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or www.WETIP.com .

Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

