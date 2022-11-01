Read full article on original website
Golden goal sends Westhill girls soccer to state Final Four (photos, video)
Westhill senior Jules Bleskoski found the back of the net three minutes into the first overtime period of Saturday’s Class B state regional matchup against Saranac Lake at Beekmantown High School. That golden goal, assisted by Lily Kinsella, lifted the Warriors to a 3-2 victory and into next weekend’s...
Boys soccer playoffs: Skaneateles 2 wins from state title 3-peat after topping Owego in OT (video)
The Skaneateles boys soccer team is now just two wins from winning its third straight Class B state title. Heschel Eidel’s golden goal five minutes into the first overtime period lifter the Lakers over Section IV’s Owego Free Academy 1-0 in Saturday’s regional round at Fayetteville-Manlius High School.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band takes third in national competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band elbowed its way toward the top of the sport’s heavyweights on Saturday night. The Northstars took third place in group IV at the US Bands Open Class National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coming off its win at the New York State Field Band Conference show last weekend, Cicero-North Syracuse posted a mark of 94.0.
General Brown advances to Class C football final after late defensive stand vs. Cazenovia
General Brown clung to an 8-point lead over Cazenovia as the final seconds of Saturday’s Class C football semifinal ticked of the scoreboard at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Senior defensive back Gabe Malcolm intercepted a deep pass, ending the game and sending the Lions into next week’s sectional championship....
West Genesee wins Class A title at Section III cheer championships (349 photos)
Fresh off their win at ScareFest last week, the West Genesee cheer squad took home another title – the Class A championship – at the Section III cheerleading championships on Saturday at West Genesee High School. Other class winners included Indian River (Class B), Mexico (Class C), Oriskany...
Jamesville-DeWitt gets revenge on Fulton in Class A girls volleyball championship (60 photos)
Chittenango — The digs and spikes were both impressive and plentiful as the Jamesville-DeWitt girls volleyball team emerged as Class A champions over Fulton on Saturday at Chittenango High School. “This championship means a lot, especially since I took some time off from coaching to be with my kids,”...
Living Word Academy upsets LaFayette for Class D girls volleyball title (57 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — Living Word Academy captured the Class D girls volleyball sectional title in a matchup against top-seeded Lafayette on Saturday at Chittenango High School. The second-seeded Lions (17-0) held on to win 3-2 in a back-and-forth clash with the Lancers (18-2).
Fayetteville-Manlius wins first Section III boys volleyball crown in 28 years (60 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Chris Gangloff picked an odd time to stop coaching his Fayetteville-Manlius boys volleyball team on Saturday.
CBA, Cicero-North Syracuse will face off in Class AA football final
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Coming into Friday night’s playoff game against Utica Proctor, CBA football coach Casey Brown was concerned about his team’s ability to regain its momentum after a first-round bye. Brothers quarterback Jordan Rae and the team’s dynamic passing game quickly buried that worry.
Boys cross country: F-M’s McGinn wins by slim margin, Auburn takes sectional title (65 photos)
Verona — Fayetteville-Manlius runner Nolan McGinn held off Baldwinsville’s Solomon Holden Betts by one-tenth of a second and the Auburn boys won the team title, beating out Fayetteville-Manlius in an exciting Class AA boys cross country championship race at the Section III championship meet on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Cicero-North Syracuse field hockey advancing to Class A state semifinals after dominant win
Cicero-North Syracuse defeated Section IV champion Greene 2-0 in Saturday’s Class A regional matchup at Sydney High School. The NorthStars came out firing with a goal by senior Chrissy Wagner just three minutes into the first quarter. That goal was assisted by junior Gabby Wameling.
Girls swimming: Falwell Cup goes to New Hartford for 1st time since 2005 (161 photos)
The New Hartford girls swimming and diving team won the George Falwell Cup, awarded to the team with the highest point total from the Section III state qualifying event on Friday at the Nottingham High School pool. The Spartans scored a team total of 277 points and won the cup...
Skaneateles girls volleyball sweeps Cazenovia for 4th straight title (48 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — Going into the Class C girls volleyball championship, the Skaneateles Lakers were well aware that trying to defeat a team three times in one season can be a challenge. But Skaneateles answered the call with a resounding three-set sweep over Cazenovia on Saturday at Chittenango High School.
Girls soccer playoffs: New Hartford’s quest for back-to-back state titles continues
New Hartford (20-0-1) defeated Section II’s Columbia on Saturday in the Class A regional round at Mechanicville High School. “We played pretty well. We were aggressive,” New Hartford coach Frank DuRoss said. “We had a slow first half, but kept pressing in the second half and got through.”
HS football playoffs: Morrisville-Eaton tops West Canada Valley in OT, moves on to section final
Top-seeded Morrisville-Eaton’s sectional semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded West Canada Valley on Friday was all too familiar. The last time the Warriors and Indians faced off was in last year’s Section III 8-man championship game -- a contest where WCV squeezed out a 38-36 win.
West Genesee knocks off Whitesboro in back-and-forth Class A football semifinal (41 photos)
Third-seeded West Genesee defeated second-seeded Whitesboro 35-28 in Friday’s Class A sectional semifinal matchup at Chiz Frye Field in Whitesboro. “I’ve been here since 2005 and I’ve been very lucky to have been a part of some big wins and some championships,” West Genesee head coach Joe Corley said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud of a team for showing composure, but also mental toughness. To have the ability to get the job done when you got to get it done like we saw tonight, it was something special.”
Pittiful Performance: Syracuse football loses to Pittsburgh 19-9 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As the great philosopher Michael Scott once said, “my how the turntables” for the Syracuse University football team. The Orange, once a quarter away from defeating Clemson, has gone into a three-game free fall following a 19-9 defeat to the Pittsburgh Panthers at the artist formerly known as Heinz Field on Saturday afternoon.
Holland Patent football avenges 46-point loss to Adirondack with Class C semifinal victory (photos)
The last time Holland Patent faced top-seeded Adirondack on the football field, the Golden Knights were on the wrong side of a 46-point blowout. Two weeks later, Holland Patent head coach Brian Briggs and his team came away with an upset victory over the previously undefeated Wildcats 25-20 in the Class C semifinal round at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Syracuse drops out of AP, Coaches polls after third straight loss.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football had a good run in the college football rankings. No one was expecting the Orange to be ranked this season, much less for five straight weeks midseason. But after a third straight loss, this one 19-9 against Pittsburgh, SU has dropped out of both...
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Lehigh: Orange season opener won’t be on TV
Syracuse University basketball opens its 2022-23 season against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, November 7 (11/7/2022), but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Lehigh will air at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
