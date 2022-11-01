Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Single-family home sells for $599,900 in Worcester
Brian Valentino and Tenley Valentino acquired the property at 110 Beeching Street, Worcester, from Thomas Kaplan Maxfield and Ellen Kaplan Maxfield on Oct. 19, 2022. The $599,900 purchase price works out to $224 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,601-square-foot lot.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 30 to Nov 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 30 to Nov 5. There were 145 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,261-square-foot home on Colonial Road in Douglas that sold for $420,000.
whdh.com
Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
Swansea crash: Ethan Kielec, 17, dies after car hits hydrant and pole
Police have identified the 17-year-old Swansea boy who died after his car went off the road and struck both a fire hydrant and utility pole late Friday, according to authorities. The driver, identified as Ethan Kielec, was operating a Ford Fusion around 11:20 p.m. when it left the roadway and...
Car in Acton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured teen located, police say
Police have located the car allegedly involved in the hit-and-run crash in Acton that seriously injured a teenager earlier this week, according to authorities. The 13-year-old pedestrian was struck while walking on a crosswalk Wednesday evening. Detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby business and, through their investigation, identified the vehicle of interest, the Acton Police Department said in a statement Friday. In the footage, a dark-colored SUV, followed by a sedan, could be seen driving from the right side of the screen to the left.
Nashua, NH crash: On Everett Turnpike, 5-vehicle collision injures 2 people
Two motorcyclists were injured, one seriously, in a chain-reaction crash involving several vehicles on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire on Friday, authorities said. New Hampshire State Police troopers responded around 5 p.m. to the report of the serious, five-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway at Exit 5 in Nashua, according to law enforcement.
Crash on Route 1 in Chelsea leads to anti-freeze spill, highway closure
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Route 1 in Massachusetts led to a spill of anti-freeze and a closure of part of the highway early Saturday, according to authorities. Part of the southbound side of Route 1 in Chelsea prior to the Tobin Memorial Bridge was closed following the two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police wrote in a post on Twitter.
Fall River teen accused of running over police officer with ATV
A Fall River teenager accused of running over a police officer with an ATV and leaving him with serious injuries was arrested Saturday morning, according to authorities. The officer, a 17-year veteran of the Fall River Police Department, was struck by the ATV shortly after 7:50 p.m. Friday while trying to stop the 17-year-old driver in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The teenager is accused of driving away from the scene immediately after the encounter, law enforcement said.
Firefighters extinguish hazardous material fire inside Worcester plant
WORCESTER — A container of iron pyrite caught fire Saturday morning inside a plant at Saint-Gobain on New Bond Street, filling the facility with heavy, acrid smoke that sent one employee to the hospital. Firefighters quickly knocked down the small blaze ignited by the mineral — a water reactive...
UPDATE: Agawam police identified 8-year-old girl
The Agawam Police department is seeking help identifying a found 8-year-old girl.
Man shot and killed in Boston’s South End neighborhood Friday night
A man was shot and killed in the South End neighborhood of Boston late Friday, according to police. Boston police officers assigned to District D-4 in the South End responded to the 911 call about the person shot in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place shortly after 10:45 p.m., authorities said.
Cambridge police seek help identifying suspect in armed robbery
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in armed robbery that took place at a convenience store in Cambridge on Saturday. At 7:56 p.m., police received a report of an armed robbery at the store, located in the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, according to the department’s Twitter account.
BREAKING NEWS: Police find vehicle that allegedly struck teen and fled
ACTON, Mass. — Police have located a vehicle they say allegedly struck a teen and fled, earlier this week. “Acton Police have located the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident and are working to seize the vehicle,” Acton Police said in an update, Friday. Police have been looking...
Carlos, Luis Alves-Silva held on $25K bail in Worcester warehouse shooting
Two brothers charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, were each ordered held on $25,000 cash bail Thursday in Worcester District Court. Carlos Alves-Silva, 20, and Luis Alves-Silva, 19, both of Fall...
10 most expensive homes sold in Worcester County Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A house in Shrewsbury that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 130 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $447,827, $256 per square foot.
Springfield water main break closes part of State Street
SPRINGFELD – A water main break will leave a part of the busy State Street closed until Sunday night. At least three buildings are without water because of the break, according to Water and Sewer Commission officials. Crews responded to the break at about 8 a.m. They are evaluating...
Search ongoing for armed Conn. man after police clear Blandford, Russell area
The search for a man police said is “armed and dangerous” continues into Friday afternoon after patrols failed to find the 22-year-old Connecticut man in the Blandford-Russell area of the Turnpike. Darnell Barnes allegedly shot a man multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night and police began searching for him at 8 a.m. on Friday, according to a police spokesperson.
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
2. 7-Eleven - 1442 Grafton St. and Bonair Road.
Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
Here’s how police found a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
A discarded part led police to the 2011 Dodge Journey involved in the crash. A broken part led police to the suspected vehicle — and its driver — allegedly involved in an Oct. 29 fatal hit-and-run in Shrewsbury, according to court documents. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, was arraigned...
