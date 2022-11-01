ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Single-family home sells for $599,900 in Worcester

Brian Valentino and Tenley Valentino acquired the property at 110 Beeching Street, Worcester, from Thomas Kaplan Maxfield and Ellen Kaplan Maxfield on Oct. 19, 2022. The $599,900 purchase price works out to $224 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,601-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
AUBURN, MA
MassLive.com

Car in Acton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured teen located, police say

Police have located the car allegedly involved in the hit-and-run crash in Acton that seriously injured a teenager earlier this week, according to authorities. The 13-year-old pedestrian was struck while walking on a crosswalk Wednesday evening. Detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby business and, through their investigation, identified the vehicle of interest, the Acton Police Department said in a statement Friday. In the footage, a dark-colored SUV, followed by a sedan, could be seen driving from the right side of the screen to the left.
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

Nashua, NH crash: On Everett Turnpike, 5-vehicle collision injures 2 people

Two motorcyclists were injured, one seriously, in a chain-reaction crash involving several vehicles on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire on Friday, authorities said. New Hampshire State Police troopers responded around 5 p.m. to the report of the serious, five-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway at Exit 5 in Nashua, according to law enforcement.
NASHUA, NH
MassLive.com

Crash on Route 1 in Chelsea leads to anti-freeze spill, highway closure

A crash involving multiple vehicles on Route 1 in Massachusetts led to a spill of anti-freeze and a closure of part of the highway early Saturday, according to authorities. Part of the southbound side of Route 1 in Chelsea prior to the Tobin Memorial Bridge was closed following the two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police wrote in a post on Twitter.
CHELSEA, MA
MassLive.com

Fall River teen accused of running over police officer with ATV

A Fall River teenager accused of running over a police officer with an ATV and leaving him with serious injuries was arrested Saturday morning, according to authorities. The officer, a 17-year veteran of the Fall River Police Department, was struck by the ATV shortly after 7:50 p.m. Friday while trying to stop the 17-year-old driver in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The teenager is accused of driving away from the scene immediately after the encounter, law enforcement said.
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

Search ongoing for armed Conn. man after police clear Blandford, Russell area

The search for a man police said is “armed and dangerous” continues into Friday afternoon after patrols failed to find the 22-year-old Connecticut man in the Blandford-Russell area of the Turnpike. Darnell Barnes allegedly shot a man multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night and police began searching for him at 8 a.m. on Friday, according to a police spokesperson.
BLANDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

