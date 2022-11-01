Police have located the car allegedly involved in the hit-and-run crash in Acton that seriously injured a teenager earlier this week, according to authorities. The 13-year-old pedestrian was struck while walking on a crosswalk Wednesday evening. Detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby business and, through their investigation, identified the vehicle of interest, the Acton Police Department said in a statement Friday. In the footage, a dark-colored SUV, followed by a sedan, could be seen driving from the right side of the screen to the left.

ACTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO