Natalia Lafourcade received a standing ovation at Carnegie Hall before she uttered a single note. The singer-songwriter filled the venue with her unmistakable voice during a dazzling performance on Oct. 27, appearing onstage in a shiny black dress with a long train, her loose hair a complement to the flow of the fabric. Shortly after the show began, David Byrne, dressed in a dapper black suit, joined her and recited an English translation of “Muerte,” a key track from De Todas Las Flores — Lafourcade’s first album of original music in seven years. There were more guests later in the night, including...

5 DAYS AGO