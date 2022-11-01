Read full article on original website
The Death and Rebirth of Natalia Lafourcade
Natalia Lafourcade received a standing ovation at Carnegie Hall before she uttered a single note. The singer-songwriter filled the venue with her unmistakable voice during a dazzling performance on Oct. 27, appearing onstage in a shiny black dress with a long train, her loose hair a complement to the flow of the fabric. Shortly after the show began, David Byrne, dressed in a dapper black suit, joined her and recited an English translation of “Muerte,” a key track from De Todas Las Flores — Lafourcade’s first album of original music in seven years. There were more guests later in the night, including...
classicfm.com
Flautist plays ‘Danse Macabre’ in a creepily coordinated organ duet with herself
Camille Saint-Saëns’ devilish dance gets a menacing makeover in this solo organ and flute duet... Danse Macabre (translation: Dance of Death) by Camille Saint-Saëns is a tone poem that tells the story of Death making the dead rise from their graves on Halloween and dance to his sinister tune.
classicfm.com
Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Feliz Navidad’ with son and daughter in heart-warming Christmas trio
A beloved festive melody from the Bocellis, to ring in the holiday season for 2022…. Andrea Bocelli has joined together with his son, Matteo and daughter, Virginia to record a special family Christmas album. A Family Christmas is a collection of traditional carols arranged for three voices, and new original...
Steve Miller to Bring ‘A Blues and Rock and Roll Journey’ to Jazz at Lincoln Center
Over two nights, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater will play host to classic rock mainstay Steve Miller for his sixth annual exploration of the blues. On Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, Steve Miller on Steve Miller: A Blues and Rock and Roll Journey will see the blues-rocker pay homage to the great blues heroes who have influenced the music over his nearly 60-year career.
Albany Herald
Dog Obsessed With Singing Show Tunes | The Dodo Soulmates
This dog is obsessed with singing, he loves everything from Disney to Broadway. Now he likes to steal the spotlight, interrupting self-tapes, singing during movies like The Sound of Music or Greatest Showman. Pam and Casper joined forces and ended up performing at America's Got Talent!. Special thanks to Casper...
BBC
Music therapy: Writing music brought the joy back after amputation
A man left with serious injuries after trying to take his life has said a music therapist helped give him a reason to live again. Tim, 55, from Cardiff suffered brain injuries in 2020. He is now partially sighted, his left arm was amputated just below his shoulder and he...
guitar.com
Fender releases five-string MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass
Fender has launched its all-new MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass V, and its kooky colours are sure to make sure you stand out in a live setting. The bass emulates the avant-garde quirks of MonoNeon, and features an alder body dressed in a clown-y neon yellow urethane finish with a neon orange painted headstock and pickguard.
Universal to Represent Entire Music Catalog of Legendary Songwriter and Composer Irving Berlin
Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) will represent the entire music catalog of the legendary composer and songwriter Irving Berlin. The deal builds upon the existing relationship between the composer’s estate and UMPG, which has served as the administrator of Berlin’s catalog since 2012. Considered one of the greatest...
