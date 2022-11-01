ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

The Death and Rebirth of Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade received a standing ovation at Carnegie Hall before she uttered a single note.  The singer-songwriter filled the venue with her unmistakable voice during a dazzling performance on Oct. 27, appearing onstage in a shiny black dress with a long train, her loose hair a complement to the flow of the fabric. Shortly after the show began, David Byrne, dressed in a dapper black suit, joined her and recited an English translation of “Muerte,” a key track from De Todas Las Flores — Lafourcade’s first album of original music in seven years. There were more guests later in the night, including...
Albany Herald

Dog Obsessed With Singing Show Tunes | The Dodo Soulmates

This dog is obsessed with singing, he loves everything from Disney to Broadway. Now he likes to steal the spotlight, interrupting self-tapes, singing during movies like The Sound of Music or Greatest Showman. Pam and Casper joined forces and ended up performing at America's Got Talent!. Special thanks to Casper...
BBC

Music therapy: Writing music brought the joy back after amputation

A man left with serious injuries after trying to take his life has said a music therapist helped give him a reason to live again. Tim, 55, from Cardiff suffered brain injuries in 2020. He is now partially sighted, his left arm was amputated just below his shoulder and he...
guitar.com

Fender releases five-string MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass

Fender has launched its all-new MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass V, and its kooky colours are sure to make sure you stand out in a live setting. The bass emulates the avant-garde quirks of MonoNeon, and features an alder body dressed in a clown-y neon yellow urethane finish with a neon orange painted headstock and pickguard.

