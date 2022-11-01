Read full article on original website
West Virginia Gov. Justice: Amendment 2's passing will turn state "toxic"
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice is making a final push against the passage of Amendment 2, the ramifications of which he says would spread through the state like “an absolute cancer.”. Otherwise known as The West Virginia Authorize Tax Exemptions for Vehicles and Personal Property...
West Virginia Bankers Association appoints Mangano president, CEO
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Bankers Association recently announced Mark Mangano has been named president and chief executive officer. Mangano will succeed retiring President and CEO Sara “Sally” Cline, effective Feb. 28, 2023.
Businesses, organizations in North Central West Virginia preparing for Small Business Saturday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — While Black Friday is one of the most heavily marketed shopping days of the year, another day that weekend is vitally important for local businesses, which will hopefully see folks flocking to restaurants and shops on their own main streets. Small Business Saturday was...
The wave of the future
At some point in the future, West Virginians will look back and realize it all started with Nucor. While the Mountain State has had economic successes during the Gov. Jim Justice administration, the Nucor sheet steel mill being built in Mason County is the one that drew immediate attention on the economic development spectrum.
West Virginia's opioid crisis transcends partisan politics
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dr. Frank Annie sees desperation in his hospital, where 30- and 40-year-olds come in with organ failure after injecting opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those who line up in the church gyms and parking lots where he passes out overdose reversal drugs. Sheena Griffith encounters it on the streets she navigates with a car packed with HIV test kits and disinfectant for sanitizing syringes.
Doddridge County High School returning to Class A West Virginia cheerleading championship; Tygarts Valley also attending as runner-up
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A consistent state finalist and another squad that hasn’t competed at states in eight years will represent Region II at the WVSSAC Class A state cheer competition in December. Doddridge County High School cheerleaders, who finished with a score of 71.54, hope to...
Texas Class 2A high school football playoff pairings
Here are the Class 2A high school football playoff sites and times for the bidistrict round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 2A DIVISION I.
