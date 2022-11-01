ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

Gun found in baby crib during operation in Tennessee

By Autumn Scott
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon.

Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on wanted individuals in the city with an emphasis on high crime areas.

Moulton man arrested in multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase

During the operation, officers seized 351 suspected Oxycodone pills, 31 grams of individually packaged suspected marijuana, 6 handguns with extended capacity ammunition clips, 120 rounds of ammunition, and one firearm that was under the mattress of a baby’s crib while conducting a search at the Green Tree Apartments on Highway 51.

    Courtesy: Dyersburg Police Department
    Courtesy: Dyersburg Police Department
    Courtesy: Dyersburg Police Department

Police said six people were arrested and additional charges will be filed against the individuals upon completion of the investigation.

Officers also searched a total of 15 residences, conducted 8 warrant arrests, and generated 19 new warrants during the operation.

