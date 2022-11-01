Read full article on original website
thedanielislandnews.com
MEET THE CANDIDATES: BERKELEY COUNTY school board
The school board election is a nonpartisan race with no political party designations. What policies will you pursue in regards to hiring and retaining educators in the district?. Cyndi Russell-Albach: While teachers’ primary motivation is not salary, every teacher deserves to be paid a competitive salary. Berkeley County teachers deserve...
Beaufort Co. Board of Education elects Dr. Christina Gwozdz as Chair
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Board of Education has elected veteran Board member, Dr. Christina Gwozdz to serve as Board Chair. The position became open when the former chair, David Striebinger unexpectedly passed away. “I will miss David, my friend and colleague,” said Gwozdz. “ I hope to honor his legacy with […]
counton2.com
Cool Teacher: Knightsville Elementary School’s Mrs. Kristi O’Callahan
KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – “She lights up my world.” “She changed my life.” “She’s fun and creative.” “She helped my son.”. These are just a few words of adoration used when students and parents talk about Knightsville Elementary Special Education Teacher Kristi O’Callahan – the News 2 Cool Teacher of the week.
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
live5news.com
State health officials expanding food access map to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to meet with the city of Charleston this week to discuss expanding its food access map to the Lowcountry. Environmental Justice Coordinator Keisha Long says Clemson University developed the food access map and it’s a...
live5news.com
Local bar gives back to young women in need
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big John’s Tavern is paying homage to its past unique ceiling decorations by donating to Florence Crittenton Programs, an organization that provides services to women in need. In 2020, Christopher Houston and his three partners purchased and restored Big John’s Tavern. As a customer...
bcsdschools.net
Memory lane leads hundreds down Trojan Road
The smell of grilling meat and frying grease, laughter and squeals of joy filled the air surrounding Cross High’s football stadium last Friday. Homecoming 2022 was well underway. All high schools celebrate Homecoming in the fall, but none of them can top the celebration held at CHS. “It’s a...
Parents say student safety a top issue in Dorchester Co. school board race
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A dozen candidates are running for a spot on the Dorchester District 2 school board. But parents say they have some specific issues on their minds before casting their vote in the November 8 election. Once votes are counted on election day, the top four candidates will fill four seats […]
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
Election Guide: Who is running for school board?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Federal and state races are not the only contests that will be decided when Lowcountry residents take to the polls on Nov. 8. Voters across the Tri-County will also decide who represents them on the boards of public school districts. State Superintendent of Education The race for state superintendent of education is […]
momcollective.com
Charleston Moms CARE: Going Places
Giving back to our community is so important and we are so excited to present Charleston Moms CARE, a series where we highlight different non-profits around the Lowcountry. We’ll tell you more about the organization and how you can get involved!. This month we are featuring Going Places, a...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charleston to Savannah
If you're traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to Savannah, Georgia, why not take your time to experience all the amazing sights along the way? These two detours are perfect for travelers looking to get better acquainted with beautiful South Carolina and Georgia. This road trip from Charleston to Savannah will...
wtoc.com
Lowcountry leaders gather at State of the Region for the first time since 2019
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The pandemic limited gatherings for years, but Wednesday one of the biggest returned to the Lowcountry. The state of the region event hosted by the Hilton Head Bluffton Chamber of Commerce on Hilton Head today, essentially tries to bring as many Lowcountry leaders into the same room as local economic leaders to talk about big issues affecting the business community.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six new affordable homes will be built on Charleston’s Eastside. On Wednesday, City of Charleston officials held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the single-family, detached units. According to Geona Shaw Johnson, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development in Charleston, the new houses […]
Colleton County High School band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain, Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but didn’t share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We are deeply […]
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
What questions will appear on the ballot this November?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the November 8 general election will see state and local measures. Those casting their vote in Dorchester County will decide whether they want to continue the current one percent sales tax that goes toward road projects. More than 20 projects […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Black Food Truck Festival returns Nov. 19-20
According to U.S. Census data, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise. Even before the pandemic, Black-owned businesses (with more than one employee) grew 8% from 2018 to 2019. Post-pandemic, that growth appears to be continuing as evidenced by our next guest’s Lowcountry event. Mike Switzer interviews Marcus Hammond, organizer of the Black Food Truck Festival coming to Charleston, SC Nov. 19-20.
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Mon 10.31.22
EARLY VOTING IN SOUTH CAROLINA IS BREAKING RECORDS AND WE’VE STILL GOT A WEEK’S WORTH OF OPPORTUNITIES TO VOTE BEFORE ELECTION DAY NEXT TUESDAY. REMEMBER, YOU CAN VOTE BETWEEN 8:30AM AND 6PM NOW THROUGH SATURDAY AT ANY OF FOUR LOCATIONS IN BEAUFORT COUNTY- THE ELECTION BOARD HEADQUARTERS ON JOHN GALT ROAD IN BEAUFORT, THE BLUFFTON ELECTION CENTER ON ULMER ROAD, THE ST. HELENA BRANCH LIBRARY AND THE GOVERNMENT CENTER ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND ACROSS HIGHWAY 278 FROM THE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH. ALL YOU NEED IS A PHOTO I-D AND A LITTLE BIT OF PATIENCE AS LINES ARE LIKELY TO GET A BIT LONGER THIS WEEK.
