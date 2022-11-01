ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

wbrc.com

Shelby Baptist employee making a difference

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

Shelby County residents to vote on amendment regulating golf carts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the general election set next week, several key Alabama amendments are on the ballot. Shelby County residents have an amendment on the ballot that will allow them to decide on rules and regulations on low-speeding vehicles, like golf carts. If citizens vote yes, cities will have the power to make […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea City Council approves Nick Grant applications for local schools

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council heard from the coach of the Chelsea wrestling team and approved multiple Nick Grant applications for Chelsea schools during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Thank you for having us here this evening,” Chelsea wrestling coach Heath Butler said. “This group...
CHELSEA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Students At J.S. Abrams Elementary In Bessemer Exceeds Goals In The AEA Be A Champions And Read Contest

Congratulations to the students at J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer that met and exceeded the goal in the AEA Be A Champion and Read contest. These students will qualify to be in a drawing for the Grand Prize: Iron Bowl tickets- one winner from each team- for the student and two guests. Each prize includes sideline passes and pre-game activities!!!
BESSEMER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31

ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31. The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. The project includes...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

First Old Town Car show held by HMS middle school softball team

HELENA – Cars of all makes, shifts and models will be on full display on Saturday, Nov. 12 as Helena Middle School’s softball team hosts the first ever Old Town Car Show. The show will occur from 7:30 to 1:30 p.m. and individuals who are interested in registering to display a vehicle can do so online. Entries cost $25, and all proceeds will be going to the Helena Middle School softball team. The event is free to the public.
HELENA, AL
Bham Now

5 of the best things we ate in Birmingham in October

If you’re like me, you’re always looking for ideas of what to eat in Birmingham. Luckily, the Bham Now team eats their way through The Magic City on the reg. Keep reading for five of the best things we ate this month. 1. Roasted chicken + sides, Irondale...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million

The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

USPS warning against dropping off mail and packages at night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With holidays around the corner, more people will be sending packages and letters through the mail and the United States Postal Service is warning about what time you actually drop them off. While it may be more convenient to drop off gifts or packages at night,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Biscuit Love to open in Cahaba Heights by mid-December

Calling all biscuit lovers! Southern favorite restaurant Biscuit Love is opening its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights by mid-December. Keep reading for all the delicious details. About Biscuit Love. Founded in 2012 by Karl and Sarah Worley, Biscuit Love is a beloved Nashville-based brunch concept known for its Southern...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship

A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions

Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
ALABAMA STATE

