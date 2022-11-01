HELENA – Cars of all makes, shifts and models will be on full display on Saturday, Nov. 12 as Helena Middle School’s softball team hosts the first ever Old Town Car Show. The show will occur from 7:30 to 1:30 p.m. and individuals who are interested in registering to display a vehicle can do so online. Entries cost $25, and all proceeds will be going to the Helena Middle School softball team. The event is free to the public.

HELENA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO