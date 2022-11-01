Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Shelby Baptist employee making a difference
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
Shelby County residents to vote on amendment regulating golf carts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the general election set next week, several key Alabama amendments are on the ballot. Shelby County residents have an amendment on the ballot that will allow them to decide on rules and regulations on low-speeding vehicles, like golf carts. If citizens vote yes, cities will have the power to make […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea City Council approves Nick Grant applications for local schools
CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council heard from the coach of the Chelsea wrestling team and approved multiple Nick Grant applications for Chelsea schools during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Thank you for having us here this evening,” Chelsea wrestling coach Heath Butler said. “This group...
wbrc.com
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
thecutoffnews.com
Students At J.S. Abrams Elementary In Bessemer Exceeds Goals In The AEA Be A Champions And Read Contest
Congratulations to the students at J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer that met and exceeded the goal in the AEA Be A Champion and Read contest. These students will qualify to be in a drawing for the Grand Prize: Iron Bowl tickets- one winner from each team- for the student and two guests. Each prize includes sideline passes and pre-game activities!!!
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31
ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31. The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. The project includes...
birminghamtimes.com
Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway, Newcomer Jared Hudson Vie for Jeffco Office on Nov. 8
While homicides are up around the nation and in many large cities including Birmingham, Jefferson County has bucked the trend, said Sheriff Mark Pettway, who is running for a second four-year term in the November 8 general election. According to statistics released on Sept. 20 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
Shelby Reporter
First Old Town Car show held by HMS middle school softball team
HELENA – Cars of all makes, shifts and models will be on full display on Saturday, Nov. 12 as Helena Middle School’s softball team hosts the first ever Old Town Car Show. The show will occur from 7:30 to 1:30 p.m. and individuals who are interested in registering to display a vehicle can do so online. Entries cost $25, and all proceeds will be going to the Helena Middle School softball team. The event is free to the public.
Bham Now
5 of the best things we ate in Birmingham in October
If you’re like me, you’re always looking for ideas of what to eat in Birmingham. Luckily, the Bham Now team eats their way through The Magic City on the reg. Keep reading for five of the best things we ate this month. 1. Roasted chicken + sides, Irondale...
Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million
The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
wbrc.com
USPS warning against dropping off mail and packages at night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With holidays around the corner, more people will be sending packages and letters through the mail and the United States Postal Service is warning about what time you actually drop them off. While it may be more convenient to drop off gifts or packages at night,...
Bham Now
Biscuit Love to open in Cahaba Heights by mid-December
Calling all biscuit lovers! Southern favorite restaurant Biscuit Love is opening its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights by mid-December. Keep reading for all the delicious details. About Biscuit Love. Founded in 2012 by Karl and Sarah Worley, Biscuit Love is a beloved Nashville-based brunch concept known for its Southern...
Bham Now
33 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Nov. 4-6
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 33 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mimi Nolen at 205-908-8767 or...
WTOK-TV
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship
A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
Alabama Media Group shifts to all-digital, will stop publishing newspapers in 2023
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Opens Food Truck Court on Third Avenue North
Local attorney and investor Eric Guster is creating opportunities for food truck owners to expand their services in a new location in downtown Birmingham. Guster opened a food court at 1104 Third Ave. N. and is already hosting Taquería La Catrina taco truck as well as Frozen Rooster’s food truck.
Comments / 0