Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
wabi.tv
Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard is charged with kidnapping, eluding an officer, driving with a revoked license, three drug counts, among others. East Millinocket Police say Bouchard fled after a...
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
coast931.com
Juvenile identified as suspect after threat leads to lockdown, evacuation at Maine school
Police say a suspect has been identified after a threat forced students and staff to evacuate Mount Desert Island High School Tuesday afternoon. The Bar Harbor Police Dept. says the school went on lockdown after a member of the high school’s administration received a “serious and credible threat.”
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Grand Jury indicts man accused of crashing truck into a house
BANGOR- A man accused of crashing his truck into a house in Old Town and leaving the scene has been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury…. According to police, Roger Eldridge, 57, of Greenbush crashed his pickup into an Old Town police speed radar trailer and then a house before running into the woods in August.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of November 3
ELLSWORTH – The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at Hancock Grocery in Hancock, in which approximately $2,800 in cash, checks and change was taken from a safe. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor said the burglary was reported Oct. 20. Arrests. Sgt. Gavin Endre arrested Alan Van Reijsen, 52, of...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON (Nov. 3, 2022) — Crash reconstruction done after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday evening has confirmed preliminary findings that the collision was due to a lack of lighting. A reconstructionist from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office determined that vehicle speed was not a factor in the...
penbaypilot.com
River Road reopens after two-vehicle collision
ST. GEORGE — Members of the State Police reconstruction team are helping Knox County Sheriff’s deputies to investigate why one vehicle crossed the center line on River Road, near Barter Point Road, resulting in a head-on collision this morning. St. George Fire and EMS, South Thomaston EMS, and...
wabi.tv
Suspect ID’d after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A suspect has been identified after MDI High School was forced into lockdown today from what officials called “a credible threat.”. According to the Town of Bar Harbor Facebook page, that decision was made around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon after a serious threat was made.
40-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Drug Charges in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Man Facing 30 Months in Prison on Drug Charges. A 40-year-old Bangor man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison (2 and a half years) for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Kristopher Churchill also faces three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on April 21, 2022....
Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years
A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
Police Have a Suspect in Threat That Locked Down MDI High School
Classes have been canceled for Wednesday at MDI High School after a serious threat on Tuesday prompted the facility to be placed on lockdown. Will There Be Any After-School Activities Wednesday?. While there will be no classes, officials say after-school activities and practices will be held, as usual. There will...
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
foxbangor.com
Structure fire at Howland corner store
HOWLAND — Crews responded to a structure fire at a corner store in Howland Wednesday night. According to the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center, the fire was called in around 9 p.m. at 3 water street in Howland. Several area departments responded to help put the fire out. Crews...
wabi.tv
Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
wabi.tv
Northfield fatal crash Monday morning
NORTHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A fatal crash happened Halloween morning in Northfield. Authorities say a car driven by 33-year old Helen Dominatto of Massachusetts crossed the center line, into the path of a vehicle driven by 65-year old William Sternbergh of Jonesboro. It happened on Route 192 around 7:30 Monday...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Levant fire early Monday morning
LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire killed one adult and hospitalized two others. Officials have yet to release any information about the victim and survivors.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Two People Charged With Trafficking After Drug Bust in Palmyra, Maine
A man and woman are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and materials for making meth at two properties in Palmyra. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says that following a month-long investigation, police and drug enforcement agents executed search warrants on Thursday at 115 and 135 Wyman Road.
WGME
Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine
BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
Comments / 0