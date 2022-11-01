ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

wabi.tv

Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard is charged with kidnapping, eluding an officer, driving with a revoked license, three drug counts, among others. East Millinocket Police say Bouchard fled after a...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of November 3

ELLSWORTH – The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at Hancock Grocery in Hancock, in which approximately $2,800 in cash, checks and change was taken from a safe. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor said the burglary was reported Oct. 20. Arrests. Sgt. Gavin Endre arrested Alan Van Reijsen, 52, of...
HANCOCK, ME
penbaypilot.com

River Road reopens after two-vehicle collision

ST. GEORGE — Members of the State Police reconstruction team are helping Knox County Sheriff’s deputies to investigate why one vehicle crossed the center line on River Road, near Barter Point Road, resulting in a head-on collision this morning. St. George Fire and EMS, South Thomaston EMS, and...
SAINT GEORGE, ME
Q106.5

Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years

A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
BRADFORD, ME
Q106.5

Police Have a Suspect in Threat That Locked Down MDI High School

Classes have been canceled for Wednesday at MDI High School after a serious threat on Tuesday prompted the facility to be placed on lockdown. Will There Be Any After-School Activities Wednesday?. While there will be no classes, officials say after-school activities and practices will be held, as usual. There will...
BAR HARBOR, ME
NECN

Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized

A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
LEVANT, ME
foxbangor.com

Structure fire at Howland corner store

HOWLAND — Crews responded to a structure fire at a corner store in Howland Wednesday night. According to the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center, the fire was called in around 9 p.m. at 3 water street in Howland. Several area departments responded to help put the fire out. Crews...
HOWLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
HOWLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Northfield fatal crash Monday morning

NORTHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A fatal crash happened Halloween morning in Northfield. Authorities say a car driven by 33-year old Helen Dominatto of Massachusetts crossed the center line, into the path of a vehicle driven by 65-year old William Sternbergh of Jonesboro. It happened on Route 192 around 7:30 Monday...
NORTHFIELD, ME
I-95 FM

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Two People Charged With Trafficking After Drug Bust in Palmyra, Maine

A man and woman are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and materials for making meth at two properties in Palmyra. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says that following a month-long investigation, police and drug enforcement agents executed search warrants on Thursday at 115 and 135 Wyman Road.
PALMYRA, ME
WGME

Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine

BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME

