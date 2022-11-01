Former state rep. pleads guilty in West Haven corruption case

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Former Democratic State Representative Michael DiMassa changed his plea in federal court in Hartford Tuesday morning.

DiMassa pleaded guilty to the federal felony charges that he stole $1.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief money from the City of West Haven.

From July 2020 through September 2021, West Haven received approximately $1.2 million in financial assistance from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. DiMassa had been authorized to approve the designated relief funds for the reimbursement of COVID-related expenditures. He conspired with others to steal the funds from the city.

The federal criminal case was first filed against him last year.

DiMassa pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He has been released on a $250,000 bond since his arrest in October of 2021.

In court, the judge ordered DiMassa to pay $1.2 million in restitution. He also faces potential additional penalties of as much as $2.5 million.

John Gulash, DiMassa’s defense attorney, spoke to the media after Tuesday’s court appearance.

“In court, he readily admitted his wrongdoing and entered pleas to the appropriate charges,” Gulash said. “There’s a modest adjustment for someone who accepts responsibility in a timely manner, which he did, so otherwise, it’s a relatively standard…mainly the guidelines are the guidelines.”

A sentencing date has not been scheduled at this time.

An additional former West Haven employee, John Bernardo, and DiMassa’s wife, Lauren, each previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme. They are both awaiting sentencing.

