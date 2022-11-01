Read full article on original website
Nonya B
5d ago
Beautiful! GOD BLESS THEM! Thank God for these officers . Hope she has/is recovering well
MoonChildReiki1
5d ago
Good job. Some of us really appreciate the many good things our Officers do on a daily basis to keep the community safe. Dealing with the public isn't easy.
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
cleveland19.com
Euclid police issue statewide search for endangered missing adult
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police issued a missing adult alert for Willie Diamond, who is considered endangered. According to police, Diamond drove away from his daughters house on West 41st Street in Ashtabula around 11 a.m. on Thursday and did not arrive home. He suffers from Schizophrenia and Diabetes,...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car crash into Cleveland Heights gas pump causes fiery explosion
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out...
whbc.com
CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman. Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.
cleveland19.com
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. East Cleveland Fire confirms to 19 News that everyone got out safely, but at least one dog was rescued and...
cleveland19.com
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: 20 hours ago. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov....
Ohio police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is a recording of 19 News at 10...
cleveland19.com
I-71 northbound crash blocks 2 lanes near Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 12:57 p.m., the crash appears to be cleared. A crash on I-71 Northbound has the right two lanes blocked beyond Fulton Road and West 25th Street, according to ODOT. Several cars appear to be involved in the crash, with took place around 10...
Feds arrest suspect in murder of Canton man in Massillon
CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.
cleveland19.com
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Firestone high school student stabbed
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old student at Firestone Community Learning Center was stabbed Friday, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:12 p.m., they responded to the school after hearing reports of a student stabbed. Early information shows there was an altercation inside one of the boys’ restrooms, where...
cleveland19.com
Portion of street to be dedicated in honor of slain Cleveland officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials and community members will gather on Saturday morning to pay tribute to the off-duty Cleveland police officer who was killed during a New Year’s Eve carjacking. A stretch of Utopia Avenue near the intersection with East 152nd Street will be renamed in honor...
18YO woman arrested on Friday in connection with fatal Strongsville car accident
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the crash that killed two Strongsville teens in July 2022, according to a news release from the Strongsville Police Department.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland porch pirate steals package with victim’s medication, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused porch pirate is wanted for stealing a package containing the victim’s medication, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect stole the U.S. Postal package from the front porch of the victim’s home in the area of West...
Police: 16YO stabbed by another student in bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron
A 14-year-old boy stabbed a 16-year-old boy during a fight in a boy’s bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.
Ravenna Police: Individual identified in Rootstown in connection with 'swatting' incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Making a fake call to have armed officers respond to a scene where nothing's wrong, also known as "swatting," can cause panic and have serious consequences. An individual connected to alleged "swatting" incidents has been identified in Northeast Ohio after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Ravenna Police...
cleveland19.com
Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
whbc.com
2 Fires in Canton During Night, Apartment House Needs to be Taken Down
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While fighting a suspicious garage fire in the 1300 block of 19th Street NW during the night Wednesday night, Canton fire crews were called to a house fire in the 500 block of Fulton Road NW at around 4 a.m. Thursday. The...
