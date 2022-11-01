Read full article on original website
Man accused of torturing Yorkshire Terrier to harass ex-girlfriend
A Detroit man is accused of torturing a Yorkshire Terrier mix as a way to abuse and harass its owner, the man's former girlfriend, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Friday. Julius Holley, 55, allegedly broke into the woman's home and took her small dog as well as other items...
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting Monday in Inkster
A Detroit man accused of fatally shooting another man on Monday in Inkster has been charged with murder, Michigan State Police said. Charles Henderson, 36, was arraigned Thursday in Inkster's 22nd District Court on a count of second-degree murder and a count of using a firearm during a felony, according to court records. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.
Detroit man fatally struck on Lodge Freeway
A 44-year-old Detroit man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday while walking on the John C. Lodge Freeway. The Michigan State Police received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday saying the man was walking in the left lane traveling southbound on the freeway and was wearing all black clothing.
Wayne man charged with holding ex captive for 6 weeks
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with holding his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than a month, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday. Jeremy Robert Brock of Wayne was arraigned in 33rd District Court on 10 counts stemming from incidents in two cities, including torture, unlawful...
Boogaloo boy catches COVID, causing delay in detention hearing
Detroit — Federal court officials on Friday postponed a bond hearing for Timothy Teagan after the prominent member of the far-right anti-government extremist Boogaloo movement tested positive for COVID-19, according to court officials. The diagnosis emerged during a brief court hearing Friday in federal court in Detroit, two days...
Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit
A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
Arabic-language election ballots have typo, Dearborn clerk says
Dearborn officials said Thursday they have notified voters about a typographical error on Arabic-language ballots for the midterm election. City Clerk George Darany said his office learned Wednesday the mistake appears in the nonpartisan section of the ballot under “Justice of Supreme Court." "While this section should instruct voters...
Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans
Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
Growing Powerball jackpot sparks ticket-buying frenzy at Michigan stores
Metro Detroiters were looking for luck Friday night as another drawing approached for the world-record Lottery jackpot. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since Aug. 3, according to Michigan Lottery. It has climbed to $1.6 billion, the largest in history, with a cash option of $782 million. Customers have been...
Detroit Veterans Day Parade pays tribute to those who served
Detroit — Spectators waved, cheered and thanked veterans for their service to the country Sunday at the 17th annual Veterans Day Parade in Detroit. The parade, which celebrates America's Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force and Space Force, was organized by the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition. It has been anchored in downtown Detroit since 2006.
50 mph wind gusts could cause power outages, dangerous driving conditions Saturday in Michigan
Detroit — High winds, with gusts of up to 50 mph, could cause power outages and dangerous driving conditions Saturday. A wind advisory started at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be in effect until to 9 p.m. Saturday for much of central and southeast Michigan, including the Metro Detroit area, the National Weather Service said.
Tesla plans electric vehicle R&D, repair facility in Southfield
Tesla Inc. has received approval from the City of Southfield to move forward with expanding a building for a research and development and repair facility for electric vehicles. The city recently updated its zoning ordinance to allow for "this type of use," Southfield Planning Director Terry Croad said in an...
High winds could cause power outages across Michigan this weekend
High winds could cause toppled trees and power outages in Michigan's Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning, meteorologists and Consumers Energy warned. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. The alert covered a large swath of central and southeast Michigan including Midland, Flint, Owosso, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Lapeer.
Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
Little Caesars touts ‘Detroit-style pizza actually from Detroit’ in new commercial
Detroit-based Little Caesars may be best known for its Hot-n-Ready round pizza but it has served its version of Detroit-style deep dish since 2013. Now, the Ilitch-owned brand will highlight the Detroit-ness of its Detroit-style pizza with new commercials that will air next week and are set at the Fox Theatre, just steps from where Little Caesars is headquartered. The national ads are kind of a spoof on “Antiques Roadshow” and discuss the authenticity of Little Caesar’s Detroit-style.
Gardening: Now is the time for tree care
Rob Brinker, a Detroit arborist from Davey Tree Expert Co, says this year in particular he is seeing what he calls zombie trees ― trees that look alive but are dying from the inside out. A tree may look fine to the untrained eye but has underlying issues that make the tree at risk for failure. And the continuous wacky weather of 2022 has exacerbated this condition.
'Ice man' J.J. McCarthy keeps his cool, doesn't crack in Michigan's latest road test
Piscataway, N.J. — Tennis great Bjorn Borg, the cool, even-tempered Swede, last won a Grand Slam singles title 41 years ago. Michigan sophomore J.J. McCarthy is 19 and maturing as a starter this season. Somehow, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, dipping deep into tennis history, managed to make a connection...
With Emoni Bates, other 'through-the-roof' talents, Eastern Michigan may solve puzzle
Ypsilanti — There's been a major upgrade in talent with the Eastern Michigan men's basketball team, but that doesn't mean all the pieces of the puzzle are going to fit together seamlessly. That said, it sure beats having to deal with missing pieces. "That's what coaching's all about. That's...
Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin star in Michigan's exhibition win over Ferris State
Ann Arbor — Freshman wing Jett Howard and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin admitted they had some butterflies in their stomachs before Michigan’s lone exhibition. It was hard to tell as the duo powered the No. 22 Wolverines and their new-look roster to an 88-75 victory over Division II Ferris State on Friday at Crisler Center.
