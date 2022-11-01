ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

CPD names Greyhound terminal murder suspect; warrant issued

Chicago police are asking for help as they try to track down a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greyhound employee outside the company’s West Loop terminal, 630 West Harrison, last month. Rodnee Miller, 26, is the subject of an active arrest warrant for the October...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in Southwest Side alley: police

CHICAGO - A 44-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday night. Police say the victim was in a Chicago Lawn alley in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center with multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI

SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
SKOKIE, IL
WGN News

Man stabbed in domestic incident in South Shore

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed by a known individual inside of a home on the city’s South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning. The 28-year-old man sustained a stab wound during a physical altercation with a known individual at the 2000 block of East 75th Street around 3:30 a.m. The man was transported to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
villageoflisle.org

Lisle Police to Dispose of More than 50 Unclaimed Bicycles

The Lisle Police Department has more than 50 unclaimed bicycles in storage that the department will dispose of. These bicycles have been held for 6-months or longer, and any associated police reports with them have been closed with no owners coming forward to claim them. Any citizen missing a bicycle...
LISLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
CHICAGO, IL

