Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Disturbing video emerges in Alvin Kamara battery case

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was arrested back in February following the Pro Bowl. At that time, Kamara was charged with felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery around an incident outside a hotel elevator the night before the game . While nothing has come of this in terms of a suspension from the NFL, a shocking new video emerged of the altercation on Saturday morning.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sporting News

Bills-Jets game delayed after SkyCam falls at MetLife Stadium

A curious scene unfolded at the Bills-Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Rather, it fell from the sky. The game was delayed several minutes in the third quarter after a cable holding up a CBS SkyCam snapped, causing it to descend to the point it would have hindered play and become a danger to players and officials:
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
Sporting News

NFL schedule Week 9: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost halfway complete, as we enter Week 9 of the schedule this weekend. In the early Sunday games, the highlight is an AFC East clash between the Bills and Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Bills are fresh off a bye while the Jets are coming off a home loss to the Pats. Other key games at 1 p.m. ET include Vikings vs. Commanders, Chargers vs. Falcons and Colts at Patriots.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 9 Titans-Chiefs showdown includes Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes & a surprise Captain

One of the highlights of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, the 5-2 Chiefs host the 5-2 Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The winner of this AFC clash will take sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the conference behind Super Bowl favorite Buffalo. Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs are whopping -12.5 favorites over Derrick Henry and the Titans, offering little to no standard betting value. Thus, we will be constructing a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this contest, and winning our money through the all-familiar world of DFS.
NASHVILLE, TN

