GU Summit 2022 bridges the gap between generations to fight for change. Gen Alpha and Gen Z’ers have been highly vocal about the state of our world, and with social media, the need to amplify Black voices is at an all-time high. At this year’s GU Summit, the conversations around being woke beyond performative activism and facilitating conversation around what amplification looks like on all mediums. Gen-Z activists are trying to find the best practices that help them do more than manage their stress and frustrations, and they are trying to change things and make those frustrations heard. Social media has become a massive part of how Gen Z’ers use their voices and spotlight underrepresented communities and advocate for themselves.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO