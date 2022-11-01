Read full article on original website
Essence
Girls United Summit Amplifies The Importance Of Conversations Surrounding Reproductive Rights
GU Summit 2022 bridges the gap between generations to fight for change. Gen Alpha and Gen Z’ers have been highly vocal about the state of our world, and with social media, the need to amplify Black voices is at an all-time high. At this year’s GU Summit, the conversations around being woke beyond performative activism and facilitating conversation around what amplification looks like on all mediums. Gen-Z activists are trying to find the best practices that help them do more than manage their stress and frustrations, and they are trying to change things and make those frustrations heard. Social media has become a massive part of how Gen Z’ers use their voices and spotlight underrepresented communities and advocate for themselves.
Essence
American Airlines Elevates Black Women In Aviation During GU Summit 2022
American Airlines puts Black girls and women in first class. American Airlines stopped by the GU Summit 2022 to express the need for more Black women in aviation. According to ABC News, less than 150 professional Black women pilots in the U.S. hold airline transport pilot, commercial, military, or certified flight instructor certificates. These women make up less than 1% of all professional pilots in the U.S.
NAACP president in final midterm sprint in Georgia: ‘we need to turn this state Black’
NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement on Sunday that he hopes the state of Georgia turns “Black” on Tuesday, during a tour of Atlanta-area churches on the final Sunday before Election Day. “This is one of the most crucial elections we will ever take part in...
Essence
WATCH | Lanny Smith On Showing The World Who We Are With Actively Black Athleisure Brand
Actively Black is a global sportswear brand that rivals others with its unique look that celebrates Black style and culture. ESSENCE caught up with its founder, Lanny Smith, to hear about the collaboration with Marvel ahead of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Essence
Aunjanue Ellis Powerfully Reminds Us Of Our Ancestors' Sacrifices To Vote In "Fannie"
"We are always the foundation of these movements that move this country forward," Aunjanue Ellis shares with ESSENCE while discussing her depiction of voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. Fannie Lou Hamer may be best known for saying “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired,” while fighting for...
Essence
Everything You Need To Know Before Attending This Year’s 2022 Girls United Summit
When the Girls United Summit began in 2020, it created a foundation of essential conversations, fellowship, and an overall good time. Fast forward two years later, and that foundation has grown stronger and stronger into a movement. On November 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST, Atlanta is the place to be for an immersive experience that young people can look forward to every year.
Essence
Girls United Summit 2022 Encourages Guests To Take Control Over Their Mental Health
Our ‘Mind Over Matter’ Panel discussed the importance of loving and receiving yourself. There’s not a shortage of worldly happenings over the last few years that have shaken everyone up. The GU Summit held a transparent conversation about mental health practices and how this generation can move forward.
Essence
Twitter Reportedly Has Gutted Half Of Their Workforce Here's How They're Reacting Right Now Across Social Media
Elon Musk implemented mass layoffs across Twitter on November 4 with many, employees being informed via email and deactivated Slack accounts. On Friday, Twitter implemented sweeping lay offs, with many of the company’s most influential and inclusive departments being completely gutted. The order came just days after tech billionaire...
