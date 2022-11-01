ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls United Summit Amplifies The Importance Of Conversations Surrounding Reproductive Rights

GU Summit 2022 bridges the gap between generations to fight for change. Gen Alpha and Gen Z’ers have been highly vocal about the state of our world, and with social media, the need to amplify Black voices is at an all-time high. At this year’s GU Summit, the conversations around being woke beyond performative activism and facilitating conversation around what amplification looks like on all mediums. Gen-Z activists are trying to find the best practices that help them do more than manage their stress and frustrations, and they are trying to change things and make those frustrations heard. Social media has become a massive part of how Gen Z’ers use their voices and spotlight underrepresented communities and advocate for themselves.
American Airlines Elevates Black Women In Aviation During GU Summit 2022

American Airlines puts Black girls and women in first class. American Airlines stopped by the GU Summit 2022 to express the need for more Black women in aviation. According to ABC News, less than 150 professional Black women pilots in the U.S. hold airline transport pilot, commercial, military, or certified flight instructor certificates. These women make up less than 1% of all professional pilots in the U.S.
Everything You Need To Know Before Attending This Year’s 2022 Girls United Summit

When the Girls United Summit began in 2020, it created a foundation of essential conversations, fellowship, and an overall good time. Fast forward two years later, and that foundation has grown stronger and stronger into a movement. On November 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST, Atlanta is the place to be for an immersive experience that young people can look forward to every year.
