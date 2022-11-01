There are a ton of music streaming apps, and it seems like another one pops up every year. In this broad and competitive field, a few names stand taller above the rest, and none may be taller than Spotify. In fact, only Apple Music can truly compare, as it’s the only music streaming app that outpaces Spotify in the U.S., although Spotify is still the king globally. If you’re interested in giving one of the best music streaming services a try and are curious to know if there’s a Spotify free trial (or other ways to save), then keep reading.

8 HOURS AGO