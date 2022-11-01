Read full article on original website
Hulu Live and the Disney Bundle are getting more expensive
It’s officially price increase season. Hulu has announced via emails and on its website that Hulu with Live TV — which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ to become the full “Disney Bundle” — will increase in price from $70 a month to $75 a month beginning December 8, 2022.
All the Netflix movies and shows you can’t watch with the ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription plan
Netflix is finally rolling out an ad-supported tier. This new tier, which costs $7 a month, is designed to curb concerns that the ad-free version of the streamer was too expensive. It first rolled out on November 3, and now that it’s available, many potential subscribers are curious about all the ways it’s different from the long-running ad-free version of the service. The main difference, obviously, is that all of the content has ads. Almost as important, though, is all the stuff that isn’t currently available on the ad-free version.
Blockbuster review: Netflix takes a tedious victory lap
There’s something undeniably dystopian about Blockbuster. The new comedy series from creator Vanessa Ramos takes place in a fictional version of the last Blockbuster video store on Earth, and it follows the lives of the store’s workers as they struggle to keep it open at a time when streaming services have destroyed most consumers’ interest in renting physical copies of movies, TV shows, and games. As far as sitcom premises go, Blockbuster’s isn’t half-bad. In fact, the series would, under most circumstances, open the door for viewers to revisit the validity and purpose of physical video stores.
Where you can stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
One of the brightest, strangest, and wackiest minds to ever live belongs to “Weird Al” Yankovic. Weird Al is best known for his comedic songs that parody songs from other musicians and pop culture events. After breaking onto the scene in the 1970s, Weird Al has spawned a number of hits over the last four decades including Eat it, Like a Surgeon, Amish Paradise, and White & Nerdy.
Netflix launches new low-cost tier — here’s how to get it
Netflix has launched its new low-cost subscription plan, Basic With Ads. The new plan costs $7 a month, $3 less than the next cheapest plan, Basic, which costs $10 a month. 11 other countries also launched Basic With Ads this week, namely Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.
Twitter is reportedly working on paid DMs to celebrities
In what appears to be another effort to help Twitter generate revenue at the start of its Elon Musk era, the social media platform is reportedly working on paid Direct Messaging (DM), with a particular emphasis on those paid messages being sent to celebrities. On Thursday, The New York Times...
35 years later, ‘Predator’ is a better satire than you remember
A year before John McTiernan directed Die Hard, he made Predator. One thing that unites both movies is that, while they’re justifiably thought of as great action movies, they’re both funnier than they need to be. Die Hard‘s comedy comes largely from John McClane himself, who is furious about the position he’s found himself in.
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
Twitter to start layoffs on Friday, internal email reveals
Following days of speculation after Elon Musk’s recent takeover of Twitter in a $44 billion deal, the company is expected to make significant job cuts on Friday. In a widely reported internal email sent to Twitter employees on Thursday, the company said:. “In an effort to place Twitter on...
Is there a Spotify free trial? How to listen for free
There are a ton of music streaming apps, and it seems like another one pops up every year. In this broad and competitive field, a few names stand taller above the rest, and none may be taller than Spotify. In fact, only Apple Music can truly compare, as it’s the only music streaming app that outpaces Spotify in the U.S., although Spotify is still the king globally. If you’re interested in giving one of the best music streaming services a try and are curious to know if there’s a Spotify free trial (or other ways to save), then keep reading.
7 Spectacular sci-fi movies that will prepare you for the rise of the metaverse
The metaverse: buzzword or major paradigm shift? Right now, there’s probably a bit of column A and a bit of column B. There are certainly companies out there eager to espouse their metaverse strategy (so long as you don’t ask for too many concrete details) because they don’t want to be seen as not having one. At the same time, there are other companies (including Meta, formerly Facebook) that are going full tilt when it comes to embracing this new technology.
One Piece Film Red review: A colorful action-musical anime
“Even if One Piece Film: Red's by-the-numbers anime movie formula doesn't quite make it stand out in a dense field, it's a visual show-stopper and loving expansion of Eiichiro Oda's rich world.”. Pros. Eye-popping art direction and animation. A welcome spotlight on Red-Haired Shanks' backstory. An interesting new point of...
Where you can stream Enola Holmes 2
Sherlock Holmes is one of the world’s most famous fictional detectives. However, Sherlock is not the only detective in his family. His younger sister, Enola, is an aspiring sleuth herself. The charismatic and independent female detective is the subject of the new film, Enola Holmes 2. Contents. What is...
Heardle today, November 4: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Friday)
Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for November 4? Would you like some help?. How about a pop song to start your weekend off? Today, the Heardle comes from a pop star with multiple number-one hits in the U.K. In fact, this song went to number one back in 2018.
My Policeman review: an introspective, static drama
My Policeman is a stately, often overly repressed adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name. The film has all the necessary ingredients to be another respectably dignified — if not particularly spectacular — ensemble drama from the U.K. However, despite featuring six core cast members, only one of them truly manages to leave much of a lasting impression in My Policeman. As for the film itself, it frequently flattens rather than deepens the emotional complexity of its story.
Why Henry Cavill is better as the Witcher than Superman
Henry Cavill sure loves getting people talking. This week, Cavill returned alongside Millie Bobbie Brown in the safe and charming Enola Holmes 2, reprising his role as a hulking and slightly less capable Sherlock Holmes. More importantly, the actor donned the red and blue again with a cameo appearance at the end of Black Adam. Cavill’s seconds on screen sent fans into a frenzy, and his many, many, many statements about Superman’s long-awaited return made it clear his new take on the Last Son of Krypton would be far removed from the stoic man-god he played in previous DCEU entries.
This 43-inch 4K TV for $218 is pretty crazy – get it while you can
Not everyone has the space — nor the budget — for a massive TV, so if you’re looking for TV deals for the kitchen, bedroom, or anywhere else that’s not as expansive as your living room, you should check out Walmart’s offer for the 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay a crazy low price of $218, as it’s even more affordable following a $40 discount to its sticker price of $258. You better hurry in completing the purchase if you’re interested though because it’s drawing a lot of attention from other shoppers — we’re not sure how long stocks will last.
Where to watch the League of Legends 2022 World Championship
You may not have known it, but the year’s biggest sports tournament is about to hold its final. No, it’s not baseball and the World Series; it’s the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The popular e-sports contest, which sees players from around the world compete to become the champion of the popular Riot Games video game League of Legends, has been running for just over a decade, and shows no signs of waning.
This 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV is $170 off at Walmart today
As TVs continue to get cheaper, the days when you had to shell out more than a grand for a name-brand 4K television are long gone. Not only that, but as we hurdle toward the holiday season and Black Friday approaches, we’re already seeing tons of great TV deals rolling out early. One of those includes this discount on the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV, which is on sale right now from Walmart for $528. That’s a $170 savings off of its usual $698 sticker price. Here’s what we like about it.
Hurry and get this 32-inch HDTV for $124 while you still can
It’s not often you can take home a high quality HD TV for under $125, but today the TCL 32-inch LED Roku smart TV is just $124 at Walmart. This makes for a savings of $24, as it typically costs $148. $124 isn’t much to ask for a TV that’s capable of producing a high quality HD picture, and provides instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. The TCL 32-inch Roku smart TV even comes with free shipping and free 30-day returns, making this one of the best TV deals you’ll find right now.
