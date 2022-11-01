ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Floor & Dcor (FND) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FND - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Zacks.com

RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

RMAX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.08%. A...
Zacks.com

Manitex (MNTX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MNTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

SkyWest (SKYW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss

SKYW - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents but declined 34% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues of $789.4 million missed...
Zacks.com

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

BDSX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

NARI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

FLEETCOR (FLT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

FLT - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 95 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.24 per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $4.15-$4.25.
Zacks.com

CareDx (CDNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

CDNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Envista (NVST) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of dental products...
Zacks.com

Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Puma Biotech (PBYI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

PBYI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Nephros Inc. (NEPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

NEPH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

DraftKings (DKNG) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

DKNG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.07. This compares to loss of $1.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

TMST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -136%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

RGNX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.55. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy