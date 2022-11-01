Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Floor & Dcor (FND) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FND - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Zacks.com
RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
RMAX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.08%. A...
Zacks.com
Manitex (MNTX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MNTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
SkyWest (SKYW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss
SKYW - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents but declined 34% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues of $789.4 million missed...
Zacks.com
Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BDSX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NARI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
FLEETCOR (FLT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
FLT - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 95 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.24 per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $4.15-$4.25.
Zacks.com
CareDx (CDNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CDNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Envista (NVST) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of dental products...
Zacks.com
Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Puma Biotech (PBYI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
PBYI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Nephros Inc. (NEPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
NEPH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
DraftKings (DKNG) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
DKNG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.07. This compares to loss of $1.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
EBMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.73 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -19.61%. A...
Zacks.com
TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
TMST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -136%. A quarter...
Zacks.com
Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
RGNX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.55. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Comments / 0