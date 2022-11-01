Read full article on original website
FEMA assistance in Illinois expires in December
Illinois locals have 40 more days to apply for help from FEMA.
Deadline for FEMA recovery assistance approaching for St. Louisans
If you were impacted by July's historic flooding, Monday, November 7 is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance if you live in St. Charles County, St. Louis County, or St. Louis City.
Veterans day ceremony today in downtown STL
The 39 annual St. Louis regional veterans day observance is taking place today in downtown st. Louis.
Veterans honored with observance parade, walk in downtown St. Louis
The 39th Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance in downtown St. Louis paid tribute to those who have served ahead of the holiday.
Grand opening of Heaterz Chicken in downtown Kirkwood Sunday, Nov. 6
ST. LOUIS – Heaterz Chicken is bringing the authentic hot Nashville chicken sandwich experience to St. Louis. The grand opening of the local franchise’s third location is happening Sunday, November 6. It’s next to PJ’s Tavern in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. The grand opening will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine vie for Missouri Senate
More than 8,000 people already cast their ballot in St. Louis city and more than 50,000 people voted in the county.
Dutchtown to hold safety conference today
Community leaders will host the safer Dutchtown conference today.
Missouri voters looking for more information on judges
One of the ballot questions some Missouri voters might skip over is whether judges should be retained. Some voters wish there were an easier way to learn about the justices.
Best-performing Missouri stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Missouri last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Missouri, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. All 14 stocks that met the criteria in Missouri were included in the list.
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
What are some Missouri death row inmates’ final meal requests?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s been just over a year since Julie Green, an artist known for painting final meal requests of death row inmates on ceramic plates, died at the age of 60. Green is known for their project, “The Last Supper,” currently displayed at the Bellevue...
Daylight Saving switch means an extra hour of work for some local first responders
Daylight Saving Time ends overnight, and that means a lot of us will be enjoying an extra hour of sleep. But that's not necessarily the case for our first responders.
Family of MoDOT worker killed in crash uses billboards to raise safety awareness
It was a year ago this month when a fatal work zone crash took the lives of two MoDOT workers and an unborn baby.
Project ACT: Free COVID-19 tests donated to Illinois families
The Illinois Department of Public Health is handing out COVID-19 tests.
Mayor shows how to vote in Missouri before election day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anyone in Missouri can vote two weeks before election day. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones used her own ballot to demonstrate the state’s new election laws. She cast her vote at the Julia Davis Library today. Missouri has a new “no-excuse” absentee voting provision. It...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas, Missouri?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the Kansas City area and across the nation are hoping for some luck this weekend as the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.6 billion after 39 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner. This is now the largest jackpot in the history...
Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law
(AP) – A judge has issued a preliminary injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that puts limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem sided with the League of Women Voters of Missouri...
Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Strange twist to north county election to recall fire district directors
The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors.
Missouri NAACP asks voters to vote “no” on marijuana amendment
The NAACP is asking voters to vote "no" on Amendment 3 on election day.
