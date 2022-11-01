Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
momenceprogressreporter.com
Junior High Hosting Veteran’s Breakfast
Momence CUSD #1 is pleased to announce the return of our Veteran’s Day Breakfast and Ceremony. Breakfast for the veteran and one guest will be at 8:15 a.m. followed by an assembly in the Junior High Gymnasium at 9 a.m. Please RSVP to Jill Lincoln at 815-472-6477 ext. 4344 or email jlincoln@mcusd1.net with your name and if bringing one guest by Monday, November 7th. Veterans will be asked to write their name, rank and branch of service when they arrive for breakfast.
One Of Illinois’ Most Wonderful Events Of The Year Offering Free Admission
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way into Lincoln Park Zoo for their FREE admission nights this Holiday season!. "This festive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience offers a merry, family-oriented tradition in the heart of the city." - LPZ. Let me state the obvious: Christmas is the most wonderful time of...
thechicagogenius.com
Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup
CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
oakpark.com
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
Rockford Illinois is Right Between 2 of Best Beer Towns in America
Taking a 'beer-cation' (yes, it's a thing) to these two beer towns couldn't be any easier for northern Illinois residents. All other beer lovers, time to book a trip. Beer + Vacation = Beercation, just so we're on the same page. Going on one of these trips couldn't get any more popular, but I guess that all depends on the talented craft brewers in Wisconsin and Illinois. The more delicious sips they create, the more we're going to want to escape into a brewpub and brewery for a fun weekend.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.
Mental health supports include many factors, including greenspaceEmma Simpson on Unsplash. Mental health is a topic on everyone's mind in these trying times. With its fast-paced hustle culture, American life can wreak havoc on our well-being.
fox32chicago.com
Leo the red panda has died at Brookfield Zoo
CHICAGO - Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday that Leo, the zoo’s 5-year-old red panda, had died. "Leo’s favorite treats were dried cranberries, and he loved tearing up paper boxes and bags for enrichment. He was especially active exploring his habitat in the cooler months," zoo officials said. Leo was...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Gabbard endorses Bailey in race for Illinois governor
(The Center Square) – A former Congresswoman who ran for president in 2020 endorsed state Sen. Darren Bailey in the race for governor. Tusli Gabbard, an independent former Democratic congresswoman, endorsed Bailey on Monday. It prompted some to speak out against the endorsement. Gabbard and Bailey both spoke at...
Illinois governor candidates: Republican candidate Darren Bailey to vote Thursday after death threat
Investigators said a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" Bailey was left on his state senate office phone in Springfield two days ago.
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage relief
The Pritzker administration announced relief for homeowners that have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic. (CHICAGO) The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF), a program that offered homeowners up to $30,000 in mortgage support, has reopened beginning November 1. Homeowners can fill out applications with the Illinois Housing Development Authority from now until January 31, 2023.
wjol.com
Major Makeover For Bolingbrook At I-55
THE DRAWINGS AND IMAGES IN THIS DOCUMENT ARE INCLUDED TO REPRESENT DESIGN INTENT AND CONCEPT ONLY. HINMAN DEVELOPMENT. If you live in Bolingbrook, you’ve noticed fencing and construction around one of the major entrances to the Village. The old Century Tile plaza is getting a major make-over. Northern Tool Equipment is set to begin construction on a 24-thousand square foot free standing building. C.D. Liquors is boarded up because it’s doubling in size.
Northwestern heart surgeons successfully transplant heart from donor whose heart stopped beating
CHICAGO - Heart surgeons at Northwestern's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute announced they performed Illinois' first successful heart transplant using a heart from a naturally deceased donor. Dr. Duc Thinh Pham calls the new method, nicknamed ‘Heart in a Box,’ "the biggest advancement in cardiac surgery and heart transplantation in the last...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
Comments / 0