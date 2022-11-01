Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
KOMO News
West Seattle neighbors rattled by recent shootings
Investigators from the Seattle Police Department are investigating two shootings of a combined three people this week in West Seattle. The latest shooting happened Thursday morning in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue SW. Police responded to a report of shots fired just after midnight and found an adult male...
KOMO News
Seattle police recover stolen care taken from Children's hospital, also guns, drugs, cash
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Friday Seattle police conducted a stolen vehicle operation throughout the city. During the operation, they found a vehicle that was believed to be stolen. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver drove erratically in attempts to escape, and proceeded to stop in a parking lot...
KOMO News
Seattle PD arrest two men following Saturday morning shooting in CID restaurant
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating following an altercation that resulted in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. inside a Chinatown International District restaurant. The incident took place on the 200 block of South King Street. When officers arrived, witnesses told them that two women had been arguing over...
KOMO News
New video shows Georgetown double homicide suspect terrorizing woman in previous assault
SEATTLE, Wash. — An outraged victim seen on surveillance video being terrorized by a man, is calling out the city of Seattle for failing to protect the public. Investigators said that man seen in the video is John Marcel Williams, who was charged in the double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood earlier this week. Prior to the homicide, Williams was released from jail days earlier after serving time for a misdemeanor assault charge.
KOMO News
New details emerge in the fatal shooting of Central District business owner
SEATTLE, Wash. — New details have been released following the murder of a business owner and father, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood on Oct. 19. According to SFD, units were initially sent to the wrong location when en route to the scene of the...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle protest on I-5 blocks ambulance carrying patient in critical condition
SEATTLE, Wash. — During the Friday afternoon protest on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle, protesters blocked an ambulance that was treating a 37-year-old male who was in critical condition. Dozens of people were out of their cars on the road, blocking the lanes, protesting the war in Ethiopia. WSDOT...
KOMO News
Pierce County Deputy involved in a Bonney Lake shooting
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriffs responded to an incident around 4:50 a.m. at 117th St E and 203rd Ave E. regarding an incident where a suspect was armed with a weapon. After being on the scene for a few minutes, deputies called out "shots fired." The suspect...
KOMO News
Snohomish County plagued by power outages following windstorm
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people are without power in Snohomish County Saturday night following the strong winds that whipped through western Washington Friday. Nearly 90,000 customers were experiencing power outages as of Saturday evening, according to Snohomish County PUD. The outages largely affected residents and businesses in...
KOMO News
Seattle 13-year-old safely removed from vehicle after being trapped inside
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon Seattle police responded to the 2400 block of 14th Ave. S. to a 13-year-old who was trapped in a vehicle that went over a carport. The teenager was still trapped in the car as officers arrived, according to Seattle fire. Officials say that...
KOMO News
All lanes of NB I-5 reopen in downtown Seattle following protest
SEATTLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened in downtown Seattle south of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday after people blocked traffic during the afternoon commute. A group of people protested on the freeway. They appeared to be holding the Tigray flag, which represents a region...
KOMO News
Fatal 2 car collision on I-90 causes both vehicles to catch fire
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon around 5:30 there was a two-car collision on WB 90 at milepost 22 that caused both vehicles to catch fire. All traffic was ultimately diverted off the Preston exit and I-90 was completely shut down. The driver of one of the vehicles...
KOMO News
Pierce County microhome village project facing development obstacles
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — To help address homelessness in Pierce County, officials planned to build a microhome village along 27 acres just outside of Tacoma off of Spanaway Loop Rd. Now they’re facing some hurdles. “The problem is, due to the sensitivity of the wetlands in that area,...
KOMO News
Woman dies in hospital after being hit by impaired driver in Northgate crash Thursday
SEATTLE — A crash that backed up traffic for 7 1/2 hours on northbound I-5 at Northgate on Thursday morning has left a woman dead as of Friday morning. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a 29-year-old Everett woman died at Harborview Medical Center, where she was taken after the four-car crash. Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt.
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
KOMO News
Seattle included in federal lawsuit alleging conspiracy in college rent scam
There may be another reason for those sky-high rents around Seattle's University of Washington campus. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Seattle alleges nearly a dozen property management companies conspired to drive-up student apartment costs across the country. Attorney Steve Berman told Northwest Newsradio that the managers of student housing...
KOMO News
Residents along Highway 2 dealing with aftermath of inclement weather
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — It was a busy night for emergency crews on Highway 2 and communities near the burn scar of the Bolt Creek Wildfire. As predicted, the wind and rain loosened the fire damaged trees and debris, and sent it falling to the roadway below. James Knisley, Fire...
KOMO News
Skykomish residents preparing for potential mudslides at Bolt Creek Fire burn scar
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — WSDOT crews told KOMO News on Friday that they are monitoring Highway 2 for potential closures due to mud slides that might occur along the Bolt Creek wildfire burn scar. KOMO News Reporter, Paul Rivera traveled to Skykomish and got an up-close look at why both...
KOMO News
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens following multiple collisions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Saturday evening after being closed for hours due to collisions. Heavy snow falling in the Cascade passes Saturday made traveling difficult and there were numerous collisions and blocking vehicles, officials said. More mountain snow expected Sunday could...
KOMO News
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
KOMO News
Washington's hospitality industry still struggling to get back to pre-pandemic staffing
SEATTLE, Wash. — The “Great Resignation” of 2021 dealt a massive blow to various industries across the U.S. Leisure and hospitality took the hardest it with hotels and restaurants struggling to bring workers back as customers returned. Western Washington was no exception. “One of the hardest things...
Comments / 0