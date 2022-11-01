ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

West Seattle neighbors rattled by recent shootings

Investigators from the Seattle Police Department are investigating two shootings of a combined three people this week in West Seattle. The latest shooting happened Thursday morning in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue SW. Police responded to a report of shots fired just after midnight and found an adult male...
SEATTLE, WA
New video shows Georgetown double homicide suspect terrorizing woman in previous assault

SEATTLE, Wash. — An outraged victim seen on surveillance video being terrorized by a man, is calling out the city of Seattle for failing to protect the public. Investigators said that man seen in the video is John Marcel Williams, who was charged in the double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood earlier this week. Prior to the homicide, Williams was released from jail days earlier after serving time for a misdemeanor assault charge.
SEATTLE, WA
Pierce County Deputy involved in a Bonney Lake shooting

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriffs responded to an incident around 4:50 a.m. at 117th St E and 203rd Ave E. regarding an incident where a suspect was armed with a weapon. After being on the scene for a few minutes, deputies called out "shots fired." The suspect...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Snohomish County plagued by power outages following windstorm

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people are without power in Snohomish County Saturday night following the strong winds that whipped through western Washington Friday. Nearly 90,000 customers were experiencing power outages as of Saturday evening, according to Snohomish County PUD. The outages largely affected residents and businesses in...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
All lanes of NB I-5 reopen in downtown Seattle following protest

SEATTLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened in downtown Seattle south of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday after people blocked traffic during the afternoon commute. A group of people protested on the freeway. They appeared to be holding the Tigray flag, which represents a region...
SEATTLE, WA
Fatal 2 car collision on I-90 causes both vehicles to catch fire

KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon around 5:30 there was a two-car collision on WB 90 at milepost 22 that caused both vehicles to catch fire. All traffic was ultimately diverted off the Preston exit and I-90 was completely shut down. The driver of one of the vehicles...
KING COUNTY, WA
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
EVERETT, WA
Seattle included in federal lawsuit alleging conspiracy in college rent scam

There may be another reason for those sky-high rents around Seattle's University of Washington campus. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Seattle alleges nearly a dozen property management companies conspired to drive-up student apartment costs across the country. Attorney Steve Berman told Northwest Newsradio that the managers of student housing...
SEATTLE, WA
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens following multiple collisions

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Saturday evening after being closed for hours due to collisions. Heavy snow falling in the Cascade passes Saturday made traveling difficult and there were numerous collisions and blocking vehicles, officials said. More mountain snow expected Sunday could...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA

