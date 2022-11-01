ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

‘Alarming’: Euclid police warn residents as reports of stolen checks increase

By Peggy Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9j5E_0iuQ5wxP00

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Euclid are concerned about an increase in reports of checks being stolen from the mail and then being forged and cashed.

On Thursday, three reports were filed from people who had checks stolen.

One report was filed from an official at a local business. The man reported eight checks were stolen and cashed for a total of $55,300.

Take Back Day: Cleveland Clinic, UH collecting unused, expired prescription drugs

“This is alarming,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

The three victims stated in their reports that they dropped their checks off at the post office on Lakeland Blvd.

Attorneys spar over Watson’s new misconduct claim

“I would caution people not to use the post office boxes that are on the street corner,” Meyer said. “Some of the boxes get so full, people are able to reach in and pull mail out, so there is a real issue there.”

Other area departments like Beachwood have also received several reports of stolen and forged checks in the past couple of months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes

BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
AKRON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy