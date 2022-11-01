‘Alarming’: Euclid police warn residents as reports of stolen checks increase
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Euclid are concerned about an increase in reports of checks being stolen from the mail and then being forged and cashed.
On Thursday, three reports were filed from people who had checks stolen.
One report was filed from an official at a local business. The man reported eight checks were stolen and cashed for a total of $55,300.
“This is alarming,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.
The three victims stated in their reports that they dropped their checks off at the post office on Lakeland Blvd.
“I would caution people not to use the post office boxes that are on the street corner,” Meyer said. “Some of the boxes get so full, people are able to reach in and pull mail out, so there is a real issue there.”
Other area departments like Beachwood have also received several reports of stolen and forged checks in the past couple of months.
