Winning Powerball ticket sold in Westmoreland County

A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday drawing was sold at a Westmoreland store.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Pilot Travel Center on Fitz Henry Road in Smithton, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The estimated top prize for Wednesday’s drawing is $1.2 billion since no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

