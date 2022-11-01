ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Westmoreland County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObHWp_0iuQ5nG600

A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday drawing was sold at a Westmoreland store.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Pilot Travel Center on Fitz Henry Road in Smithton, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The estimated top prize for Wednesday’s drawing is $1.2 billion since no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

Supreme Court delays Trump tax record handover The order allows the high court to determine any legal issues with the former president’s emergency appeal. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

This Venetia home is for sale for $5 million

VENETIA, Pa. — A nearly 18-acre property is for sale in Venetia in Washington County. The property is located at 125 Justabout Road, and it includes a nearly 20,000-square-foot five-bedroom, 11-bathroom home. The property is listed for $5 million with Jesse Wig of Lifespace Pittsburgh. The three-story home was...
VENETIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Powerball jackpot increases to whopping $1.5 billion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No one has matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, sending the jackpot total to $1.5 billion. The chances of winning last night's jackpot were one in 292.2 million.To put that into perspective, you have a better chance of being struck by lightning, which is less than one in a million in a given year.There have now been 39 consecutive drawings over the Powerball in a row without a jackpot winner.The new jackpot for Saturday night is now an estimated $1.5 billion, with a cash option of over $745 million,Even though you didn't win the jackpot, you may have won a smaller prize.The winning numbers are 2-11-22-34-60-23 and a powerplay of 2. The next drawing will take place on Saturday at 11 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox8tv.com

Somerset County Commissioners Lawsuit

The argument between the Somerset County Commissioners and Treasurer over where $25 million of county money should be invested has turned into a legal battle. Both parties have filed lawsuits against each other in recent days, leaving the decision in the hands of the court. We sat down Wednesday with...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY

A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Truck goes over hillside in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a truck went over a hillside in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. Friday on Armburst Road. A Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 photojournalist observed an ambulance pulling away at the scene.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
107K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy