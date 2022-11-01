Three wildfires have burned about 290 acres of land in East Tennessee over the past couple of days. The largest of these fires, the Rockwood Mountain Fire, has burned about 250 acres and firefighters with the Tennessee Division of Forestry say it is now 90% contained. That fire is not threatening any structures but did cause one lane of I-40 West in Roane County to be shut down for several hours on Thursday.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO