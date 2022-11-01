Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Stephen J.E. Harris, age 72, of Clinton
Stephen J.E. Harris, age 72, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31, 2022. He was born in Corinth, MS, to J.E. and Frances Harris on April 30, 1950. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Roberta, daughters Carlie and Emily, grandchildren, Kathleen...
WYSH AM 1380
Senior Center celebrates grant with a big check presentation
(County Mayor’s office press release) It was a fun morning at the Anderson County Senior Center Thursday when state officials presented a large check representing the second competitive grant the county facility has received from the State Legislature in the last year. Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative...
WYSH AM 1380
RSCC announces speaker for Veterans Day observance
(RSCC press release) Military combat veteran and Roane State instructor Bruce Cantrell will be the keynote speaker on Veterans Day, November 11, during a ceremony at 11 a.m. ET in front of the college’s O’Brien Building on the Roane County Campus. Cantrell served as a Petty Officer Second...
WYSH AM 1380
Clinton Middle School holding Thanksgiving Food Drive
Clinton Middle School is holding a Food Drive through November 14th.
WYSH AM 1380
Dry conditions, drought spark 3 wildfires in ET
Three wildfires have burned about 290 acres of land in East Tennessee over the past couple of days. The largest of these fires, the Rockwood Mountain Fire, has burned about 250 acres and firefighters with the Tennessee Division of Forestry say it is now 90% contained. That fire is not threatening any structures but did cause one lane of I-40 West in Roane County to be shut down for several hours on Thursday.
WYSH AM 1380
CHS 2022-23 Basketball Schedule
The Clinton High School basketball program has released its schedule for 2022-23.
WYSH AM 1380
AC’s Martinez among semifinalists for Mr. Football
Anderson County High School quarterback Walker Martinez is one of five semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award in Class 4A. Semifinalists are nominated by members of the media and then voted on by a committee of sportswriters from across the state. Martinez has led his Mavericks to a...
WYSH AM 1380
FALL BACK this weekend as Daylight Savings Time ends
Remember that this is the weekend we Fall Back as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am on Sunday, November 6th. That means you will need to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. Public safety officials also recommend using this opportunity to check...
WYSH AM 1380
ASAP offering QPR Suicide Prevention Training
(ASAP of Anderson) The Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) Suicide Prevention Training will be held by ASAP of Anderson and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. This event will be held on Tuesday, November 15th from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the ASAP of Anderson in Clinton. The training is free, and attendees will receive a certificate saying they are certified in QPR. Snacks will be provided.
WYSH AM 1380
Early voting closes on a high note, Election Day is Tuesday
Early voting closed with a flourish in Anderson County on Thursday, as 1274 people cast ballots locally, bringing the total after two weeks to 11,732 people who have already taken part in Tuesday’s election. Thursday’s turnout was easily the highest recorded during this early voting period, and each of...
Comments / 0