ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQu7F_0iuQ5TYS00

West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Officers say they received multiple complaints about the deer that had been killed near County Line Road in Saint Mary’s.

Once officers were able to locate the man that turned the buck in, the man said he shot the deer on property that was not posted.

Officers say they went to the property and found multiple no-trespassing signs on the property.

The man turned in the antlers to the officers and officers say two people admitted to using their truck headlights to shoot the deer with a crossbow from the truck

The two suspects received multiple citations for illegal killing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

Fondil Mabols
5d ago

these people aren't hunters, they are just using hunting as an excuse to be cruel to wild animals

Reply
5
Related
WTRF

Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

U.S. Marshals arrest accused fugitive child molester in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia has arrested an alleged child molester wanted out of Georgia. According to U.S. Marshals, 29-year-old Justin Ooten, of Delbarton, West Virginia, was wanted out of Georgia for sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia

West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.
WVNS

West Virginia DMV online tests pass 50,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia DMV customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to take their driver’s license knowledge test online from the comfort of their own home. Since its official launch in February of 2021, more than 50,000 customers have chosen to test from the comfort and convenience of home, reducing their wait […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

14 Ohio deer hunters to pay combined $70k in fines in poaching case

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

County workers train for the worst at Safety Day

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Do you know how to use your fire extinguisher…or even where it is? That and other crucial skills were taught at Belmont County’s 2022 Safety Day at Belmont College. City employees, road crews and those who work out in the open sat down to learn vital skills they hopefully will […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia agency encourages people to apply for assistance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now is a good time for homeowners, who are behind in their utility payments, to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.   Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Governors make stops in the Ohio Valley and a local teacher wins a national award: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was a crime that shocked the community and now a Hancock County teen plead guilty to murdering his mother and sister.  West Virginia teen pleads guilty to murder of mother and sister Conner Crowe entered the guilty plea for two counts of second […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Silver Alert issued for missing man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a man with health issues who’s missing from Rand, according to Metro 911 in Kanawha County. The agency reports that Mark Coles, 68, has a heart condition. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Coles’ family...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The Exponent

Former township trustee faces 44 felony counts

Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles was charged today with 44 felony counts of theft, corrupt business influence, perjury, fraud and more. Coles resigned from the trustee office on October facing accusations of "belligerently neglecting her duties and using township money to buy a fox stole, a spa day and other personal items," local journalist Dave Bangert reported.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl

A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
BYESVILLE, OH
Outsider.com

Man Involved in Lake Erie Fishing Scandal in Legal Trouble Again

With their next court appearance date being November 9th, one of the men involved in the Lake Erie fishing scandal has been hit with new charges. According to WDTN, Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, who is part of the fishing scandal in Ohio, has been charged with stalking and harassment in Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint in the case reveals a woman told authorities that Cominsky started following her vehicle closely after sending her harassing text messages in mid-October. She also stated the man was following so closely that if she would have hit the brakes, their vehicles would have collided. She was on the phone with the police during the incident.
HERMITAGE, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

72K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy