Semifinal round upsets, close calls, statement wins in 2022 girls soccer state playoffs
Teams booked their spot in championship games on Tuesday in thrilling fashion. The latest round of the NJSIAA girls soccer state tournament was full of eye-catching games as well as ones that came down to the wire. Those close contests stole the show, helped define the state tournament and set the tone for what has been a great postseason.
High School Volleyball: Trinity Catholic sweeps Trinity Christian to return to state
Trinity Catholic is back in the State Volleyball Final Four. The Celtics swept Trinity Christian Tuesday night, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23, to capture the Class 3A, Region 1 championship. The Celtics (20-3) will host the state semi-final against Clearwater Central Catholic (19-7) Friday at 7 p.m. CCC beat Trinity Catholic in...
Have no fear: Lexington embraced underdog role all the way to girls soccer district title
LEXINGTON — The Lexington girls soccer team met at Madison's STARTEK Stadium for a Halloween practice. But there was nothing scary about it. There were no costumes, no face paint and no tricks, just treats. It was a treat to practice on the final day of October because that meant Lady Lex was preparing for a Division II regional semifinal match and, because the regional semis match was on turf, Madison opened its doors to the district...
Lexington volleyball to play for state championship. Here’s the title game schedule
It’s the Wildcats’ first title appearance since 2019.
High School Volleyball | Camden sweeps Midway, earns second straight 2A east title
DUNN — For the second straight year, the Camden volleyball team has reached the 2A NCHSAA state championship. The Lady Bruins handed No.1 Midway its only loss of the season Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 road sweep in the 2A eastern regional championship. “We played amazing,” Camden head coach Ashley Miller told the Daily Advance afterward. “We played great team volleyball and just stayed focused all game. It was...
Natchitoches Times
NCHS Volleyball bests the Cavaliers for Senior Night
After two facile victories against West Ouachita High School (set scores 25-16, 25-11, 25-23) and Northwood High School (set scores 25-10, 25-10, 25-5), the Chiefs set their sights on bigger competition, Calvary Baptist Academy. After a competitive win last year, Natchitoches Central knew they would need to play their best to take down the Calvary Cavaliers. Additionally, the Chiefs selected Calvary to be their senior night opponent. Before the match began, Natchitoches Central Seniors were recognized for their academic and athletic excellence and escorted by family members.
Mauldin volleyball tops Dorman, wins first Upper State Championship in program history
MAULDIN — The words that described what it felt like were hard to find, Mauldin volleyball coach Val Thoms said as her team celebrated on the court. But there is one word to describe what Mauldin volleyball did Tuesday night: Historic. ...
Fever to hire former assistant coach Christie Sides as next head coach, per report
Christie Sides is returning to the Indiana Fever as head, Rachel Galligan of Winsidr reported on Thursday. Sides served as an assistant coach for the franchise from 2017-2019 before moving to associate head coach at the University of Louisiana Monroe. She was an assistant for the Atlanta Dream last WNBA season and worked under first-year head coach Tanisha Wright, who finished second in Coach of the Year voting.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two WHS golfers advance to regionals
Mackenzie Anderson and Riley Davis place top 10 overall in FHSAA Girls Golf Districts to advance to Regionals. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Wakulla High School Girls Golf team competed in the Class 2A Region 1 District Tournament in Lake City. Wakulla placed fourth overall as a team out of nine teams.
sanmateoathletics.org
Boys Varsity Football beats Capuchino(Senior Night) 42 – 30
The San Mateo Varsity Football team claimed the outright Ocean divsion title on Friday night with a win over Capuchino. The Bearcats had three players over 100 yards rushing(Feletoa 117, Buenrostro 132, Radulovich 139). The Bearcats rushed for 410 yards as a team. San Mateo travels to Burlingame Saturday for the Little Big Game.
