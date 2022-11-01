LEXINGTON — The Lexington girls soccer team met at Madison's STARTEK Stadium for a Halloween practice. But there was nothing scary about it. There were no costumes, no face paint and no tricks, just treats. It was a treat to practice on the final day of October because that meant Lady Lex was preparing for a Division II regional semifinal match and, because the regional semis match was on turf, Madison opened its doors to the district...

LEXINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO